CV Weekly Offices Closed

The offices of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave., will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 due to the Labor Day holiday.

Armenian American Museum Announces Inaugural Festival

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that the inaugural Armenian American Museum Festival on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Glendale Central Library backlot, located outdoors directly across from the museum’s construction site. The festival is a tribute to the community for its long-standing support and a celebration for the progress of the museum’s development.

The Armenian American Museum Festival is a free, family-friendly event that welcomes the public to enjoy a day of food, games, live entertainment and cultural enrichment.

Those who would like to sponsor the event should contact Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073 or Mary@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org. The deadline for sponsorship opportunities is Sept. 5.

To learn more, visit ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org.