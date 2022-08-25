Crime blotter

Aug. 20

200 block of Saint Katherine in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported that a dark colored vehicle drove up to the resident’s mailbox and a suspect exited the passenger door. The suspect gained access to the locked mailbox by prying it open. There was no mail inside the mailbox at the time; the suspect re-entered the vehicle and then drove away from the house.

The incident occurred at 5:49 a.m.

2400 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man reported that while he was at his sister’s home he placed his cellphone on a coffee table. He was helping his sister with medical issues; the two of them got into an argument and he left. He later realized he had left his cellphone at his sister’s house. He went back the next morning to get it but it could not be located. He suspects an ex-girlfriend who visited his sister after he left may have taken the property since their relationship is strained.

The theft occurred between 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Aug. 18

1000 block of Fairview Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, both driver’s side hubcaps were missing from a vehicle overnight.

Aug. 16

4300 block of Fairlawn Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, three trashcans were stolen from a residence between Aug. 7-16.

Mount Wilson Red Box Road in Angeles National Forest, a woman was hiking when she stopped to take a photo of the local scenery. She placed her purse, which she was carrying, near some rocks while taking the photo. She then walked away, forgetting her purse. After remembering her purse she returned 15 minutes later to find it missing. She did not see anyone in the area. The purse contained personal information.

The theft occurred between in 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Aug. 15

2700 block of Pine Lawn Drive in La Crescenta, a resident reported that after returning home from a vacation she noticed the driver’s side lock on her vehicle, which she had left at her home, had been damaged. Nothing was apparently stolen.

The incident occurred between July 29 and Aug. 15.

Angeles Forest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a family had set up their campsite at Monte Cristo Campgrounds, then left the campsite in the afternoon to drive to the city to have dinner. When they returned they found one tent on its side and two backpacks that contained personal information were missing.

The theft occurred between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.