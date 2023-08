Ojai, California experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2:41 p.m. local time. The quake was centered 7 km southeast of Ojai and 10 miles northeast of Ventura, at a depth of 14.6 km. CVWeekly has had specific reports of strong shaking in Koreatown, Manhattan Beach, Glendale and Newhall.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The situation is still developing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.