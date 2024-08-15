Bingo Fun

On Friday evening, Aug. 16 in Healy Hall at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose, American Legion Post #288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1614 will host the 12th Annual Community Bingo Night starting at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit veterans’ programs in the local community.

Admission is $25 per person, which includes four bingo cards per game for 10 games. The prize for each bingo game will be a minimum of $100. In addition to the bingo there will be food available for purchase, a raffle and other surprises. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game starting at 6 p.m.

The bingo games are limited to 250 players. Tickets are available from members of the American Legion Post #288 and VFW Post #1614. Tickets are also available at the office of Crescenta Valley Weekly at 3800 La Crescenta Ave., Suite #206, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CVCA to Meet Aug. 22

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Beyond Plastic Vendor Fair

The City of Glendale invites food service providers, community members and business organizations to the Beyond Plastic Vendor Fair on Aug. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Perkins Plaza behind city hall. This event will showcase reusable, compostable and recyclable materials in compliance with the City’s proposed plastic waste reduction ordinance. Attendees can learn about sustainable alternatives and connect with suppliers who offer eco-friendly products.

Perkins Plaza is located at 141 N. Glendale Ave. in Glendale.

Vendors will be present with their products, allowing businesses to test, feel, and try out these alternatives. Engage with staff to learn more about the proposed ordinance and provide feedback. Interested vendors should email Sustainability@GlendaleCA.gov by August 6th to secure their spot.

Student Commissioner Apps Extended

Applications for student commissioner are now open! Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts and Culture Commission of Glendale. Duties include promoting art activities and education, serving as an advisory group on the arts to the Glendale City Council and city boards and commissions, and more.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. – noon. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/yk3mtytb.