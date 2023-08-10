From the Desk of the Publisher

Fall is Just Around the Corner

I was watching the Today show earlier this week and some good news was shared: pumpkin spice lattes are returning this month!

Rather than waiting until the traditional arrival of fall (in September), the rumor is some major coffee outlets, for example Starbucks and 7-Eleven, are rolling out the PSL early.

Now I want to step right up and say that I love PSL. The best one I’ve ever had is at 7-Eleven. Truly. I usually fill the cup up about ¾ of the way with PSL and finish the top off with steamed milk. It is absolutely delicious.

Unfortunately PSL is also fattening.

Thankfully, Weight Watchers has come up with a PSL recipe that is much more kind in calories. It, too, is pretty yummy and actually has pumpkin puree in it, which combats those naysayers who say that PSLs don’t even have pumpkin in them.

It’ll be interesting, though, enjoying a steaming PSL while wearing a bathing suit…

______________________

This week’s meeting of the Glendale Unified School District board of education was another doozy. It has been brought to my attention that while members of the public are given opportunity to bring matters to the board of education (some rather loudly) the board does little in responding to those matters. I refer to the Brown Act: “Public officials complain that the Brown Act makes it difficult to respond to constituents” (League of California Cities, chapter 1, page 4 https://tinyurl.com/y6jwy665).

I think that public entities avoid giving long, drawn out responses to allegations made by the public because by doing so meeting times would be unduly extended though, as it states above, there are complaints that the Brown Act makes it difficult to respond to constituents. However, there is opportunity to respond if the response is brief – again, in order to maintain a manageable agenda and the time to get through it.

I am concerned that there is a perception by some that the lack of a response by the GUSD board of education to loud accusations is quiet confirmation of those accusations. I do advise those who are forming opinions should first do some investigation of those who are making the accusations. Do the accusers have any business being at the board meeting aside from bullying others? Are they trying to get answers to questions that the board has already answered? Are there ulterior motives why they’re on-site? For example, trying to rally support for a political run.

I’ve been reminded that oftentimes something is repeated until it is perceived as fact. This is particularly frightening as we look to the south and the regularly held GUSD board meetings.