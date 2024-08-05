BOS to Vote on SROs

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to approve the LA Sheriff’s Dept.’s (LASD) new contracts to provide safety and security on school campuses that are seeking LASD’s services. Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants to hear from residents of the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County – La Crescenta/Montrose! Please come in person or call the Board during its next meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to share your point of view. This topic is identified as Item 71 in this agenda.

Some parents, family members, school administrators and personnel believe that having deputies on school campuses is an essential safety resource. Others feel that it is important to respect and preserve school districts’ ability, as independent bodies, to contract for school safety services with LASD and that the Board of Supervisors should not make those decisions on their behalf.

Please feel free to share your own experiences and thoughts on how deputies on campus impact the school environment.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. It takes place in the Board Hearing Room, located at 500 West Temple St., LA CA 90012. To call in, dial 1-877-226-8163 and enter participant code 1336503. If you cannot attend in person or call-in, you can also email your written testimony to publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov. Hope to hear from you!