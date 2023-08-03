Water Efficient Landscaping Website

Foothill Municipal Water District has officially launched a dedicated landscaping website specifically catered to the Mediterranean-like climate for the communities in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta. The link to the landscape website is below: https://www.foothill.watersavingplants.com/.

The landscape website is a one-stop landscaping shop with an abundance of resources for residences that are planning or thinking about converting lawns to a beautiful drought-tolerant garden. While using the search function to find favorite plants or trees, people can save all selected landscape materials by using the “Add” function in the “My List” tab.

Having a hard time finding demonstration gardens for inspiration? Visualizing a dream garden without examples can also be frustrating. The website’s “Gardens” tab features completed landscape projects and demonstration gardens from local communities. People can view different designs for Bungalow Gardens, Native Cottage Gardens and many more styles.

Wildfires in Southern California can be stressful. Take a peek at the fire-resistant California friendly plants in the “Plants” tab. Protect property by planting natives and be part of protecting local water supplies with water efficient landscaping.

For questions about the landscaping website or information regarding potential rebates to subsidize landscaping project, please contact Michael Le at mle@fmwd.com or (818) 790-4036 ext. 104.

Foothill Municipal Water District provides imported water to Crescenta Valley Water District, La Cañada Irrigation District, Liberty Utilities (formerly Mesa Crest Water Company), Valley Water Company, Lincoln Avenue Water Company, Las Flores Water Company and Rubio Cañon Land & Water Association. Kinneloa Irrigation District, another retail agency, takes no water from Foothill.