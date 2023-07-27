Eagle Project Food Distribution Will Help Those in Need

By Mary O’KEEFE

Boy Scout David Green from Troop 319 is hosting his Eagle Scout project at the Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) parking lot at the southeast corner of Ramsdell and Community avenues on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For his Eagle Scout project Green, who graduated from CVHS in 2023, will be hosting a food distribution drive at the location.

“It’s a food distribution event,” Green said. “I am working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.”

Green came up with the idea for a food distribution day after going to the LA Regional Food Bank with his dad during COVID-19.

“During the pandemic I went to a few food drives with my dad in LA. I didn’t realize how many people [in need] there were,” he said. He added he discovered that the pandemic had created financial issues for some but many of those in need had been struggling prior to and after COVID.

“People couldn’t afford food,” he said. “I always wanted to do an event like this but going to LA food [events] with my dad really hit me.”

He has arranged to have enough food from the LA Regional Food Bank to provide for about 600 people. He wants to get the word out to those who need support to come to CVHS on Aug. 5 to get at least one, possibly two, bags of groceries.

He has the location and the food but what he needs is help from the public.

“Right now the biggest thing is to spread the word. This is a call for people in need letting them know they can come and get [support],” he said. “And any volunteers, anyone who is interested in helping us out, is [welcomed].”

Anyone interested in volunteering should be at the parking lot at the location at 8:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to receive food can do so by arriving at the school between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. The food will be distributed in a first come, first serve method. Drive-ups and walk-ups are invited.