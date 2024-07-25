Crime blotter

July 19

500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, an employee reported seeing an adult, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, walk into the store. The suspect “yanked” three Apple watches from the display shelf and walked out with attempting to pay.

The theft occurred between noon and 12:15 p.m.

July 18

1900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a man reported that he had placed his wallet and his cellphone into a secure locker while using the gym at the location. When he returned, he opened his locker and walked away for a moment to change his clothes. When he returned he noticed his wallet and cellphone were stolen.

The theft occurred between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

July 16

5500 block of Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman parked her vehicle in a parking lot. Later co-workers told her it appeared her vehicle had been burglarized. She found the rear passenger window had been shattered and her laptop computer was stolen from the front passenger side floorboard.

The theft occurred at 1:15 p.m.

July 14

500 block of Alta Canyada Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident stated he dropped a check in a sealed envelope into a U.S. Post Office bin location in the 4000 block of Foothill Boulevard. On July 17 he received a text message from his back advising him that three checks were processed. The victim logged into his online banking and saw a photocopy of the one check he mailed on Sunday. The check payee was altered as was the amount. The other two checks were “fake” checks created by a suspect. The victim had the bank freeze his account.

The theft of the initial mailed check occurred between midnight and 11:59 p.m.

2400 block of Fairway Avenue in Montrose, three bicycles were stolen from the driveway of a residence between July 7 and July 14.

4400 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, the rear hatch window was shattered on a vehicle between July 12 and July 14.