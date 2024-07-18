Varied Topics on Council Agenda

By Julie BUTCHER

“There was an item on the agenda regarding La Crescenta Avenue,” noted Councilmember Ara Najarian during the Glendale City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 16 that provides time for comments from councilmembers. “Then it was taken off the agenda. I don’t think items should be removed like that, without discussion. It just disappeared.”

The topic will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.

Mayor Elen Asatryan stated she wants to have future conversations about obstacles to the building of condominiums. Additionally, she urged staff to organize advocacy days in Sacramento with city partners and lobbyists.

The Council unanimously approved a resolution amending the city’s investment policy divesting direct and indirect city investments in Azerbaijan.

According to the staff report, “on January 30, 2024, the Glendale City Council adopted a resolution recognizing Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing and genocide in Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. At its May 7, 2024 meeting, the Council, while acknowledging that moneys in the City of Glendale’s general fund are not invested in any foreign securities, nonetheless directed staff to investigate other city investments, such as CalPERS, and determine whether any city funds are invested in Azerbaijani securities. Staff raised concerns about CalPERS’ approximately $170 million investment in Azerbaijani securities, which contradicts its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) policies, especially given Glendale’s significant Armenian American population. The report emphasizes the risks posed by such investments given Azerbaijan’s potential for sanctions, urging a policy review to align with community values and uphold ESG principles.”

City treasurer Rafi Manoukian assured the Council that the city has neither direct nor indirect investments in Azerbaijan and that he wholeheartedly supports the proposed policy of divestment. He added that the focus should be on urging CalPERS to divest.

“Even if it’s just performative, when a city the size of Glendale goes on record urging CalPERS to adopt the ESG investment standards, it may be the first domino to fall,” said Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian acknowledging progress on the issue. “Last year, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted to stop military aid to Azerbaijan. In terms of political momentum on this, the wind is in the sails of justice and we ought to be on the right side of that.”

Edgar Mkrtchian addressed the Council, representing the Investments Committee of the Armenian Bar Association.

“This has been a team effort over several months,” said Mkrtchian. The divestment policy [under consideration] prohibits very specific and discrete investments. This is an opportunity to show solidarity with our sister city as that city experienced ethnic cleansing. The City of Glendale can go on record saying that is something that does not comport with our values. Thank you for your leadership and commitment to justice; your decision today reaffirms Glendale’s commitment to ethical investments and global responsibility.”

The Council conducted an extensive debate regarding Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian’s motion to remove former mayor and councilmember Frank Quintero from the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission before the end of his term in May 2025 and replace him with himself. Councilmember Dan Brotman advocated keeping Quintero on the commission (“He’s done a good job”) through the end of his term and added that he (Brotman) is also interested in the seat when it becomes vacant and had expressed that interest when the appointment of Quintero was made. Councilmember Kassakhian noted that if Gharpetian’s motion is adopted the city would be represented by three councilmembers on the airport commission. Neither of the other two cities (Burbank and Pasadena) involved in operating the regional airport seat three councilmembers to fill the three seats allocated to each city. Both cities have appointed a former councilmember to the board.

“It’s not just the appearance of violating the Brown [Act], it’s important for ensuring a diversity of perspective. It is not an entitlement for a councilmember to serve on this body,” Kassakhian said.

(The Brown Act refers to the Ralph M. Brown Act, also known as California’s open meetings law, which guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies. It was authored by Assemblymember Ralph M. Brown and passed in 1953 in response to concerns about local government officials holding secret meetings. The act is pivotal in making public officials accountable and allowing the public to participate in the decision-making process.)

Gharpetian noted that “perhaps ‘removing’ is too harsh a word” for what he was suggesting.

On a vote of 3-2, Councilmembers Kassakhian and Brotman and Mayor Asatryan prevailed in keeping Quintero on the commission, taking no immediate action on his removal.

Regarding the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport, applications for a new citizen advisory board will be open with recommendations coming back to Council for the appointment of three Glendale members.

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) reported on the use of “advanced technology” to engage customers through a series of personalized videos using SmartVX, an “innovative solution designed to revolutionize utility customer engagement” platform developers describe.

Police chief Manny Cid announced two community events. First, Glendale will participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. with gatherings in at least 19 locations across the city, an opportunity “for residents and business owners to come out and engage with your police officers, in most locations to eat some amazing food, partake in games and good times.” Details and more information on city activities starting at dusk on Aug. 6 can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bddrxut5.

Then on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Glendale Police headquarters at 131 N. Isabel St., the Glendale Police Dept.’s motor officers will host a Traffic Townhall to: 1) understand the scope and severity of traffic issues and review current traffic collision data; 2) explore the Vision Zero framework, how it’s been applied and other proven strategies to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities; and 3) collaborate on identifying and prioritizing practical steps that can be implemented to enhance traffic safety.

Councilmember Kassakhian commented on the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump over the weekend.

“It speaks to what’s wrong with some of our political discourse when a very disturbed individual believes they can change the course through violence – there is no place for violence at any level in our system of governance in the United States. We fight battles with each other at the ballot box and perhaps on this dais. We agree to disagree. And then we go about our days collectively trying to make our country the greatest nation on earth.”

Early in the Council meeting, July was recognized as Parks Make Life Better month.

There is no Council meeting scheduled for next week. The next meeting of the city council is set for Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at city hall.