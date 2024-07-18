CVCA to Meet July 25

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, July 25. This month the meeting is in person in the community room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The CV Water District will give a presentation at 7 p.m. on PFAS, an emerging water quality issue.

Beforehand, at 6:30 p.m., the District’s quarterly question and answer session will provide an opportunity for residents to share ideas, comments, questions and interact with CVWD staff.

Also on the agenda, Friends of Rockhaven will update the group on current project proposals.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Silents in the Park

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley presents hand-cranked silent films at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., on July 27 at 8 p.m.

Attendees should being a low-backed chair, blankets and picnics to enjoy a summer evening experience! Professor Joe Rinaudo will personally hand-crank several comedic shorts accented by Magic Lantern slides from Gary Gibson. The films will be accompanied by Cliff Retallick on the keyboard. Get there early to save a good spot!

Popcorn and baked goods will be offered for donation by the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley and Friends of Rockhaven.