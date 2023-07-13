CV Fireworks: Better than Ever

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks event on Tuesday was a success and even bigger than last year, according to organizers.

“We are still counting the numbers but it looks to be the largest attendance ever. We estimate well over 3,000 [in attendance],” said Steve Goldsworthy, president of CV Fireworks Association (CVFA).

CVFA is the non-profit organization that raises money throughout the year to put on the fireworks show at Crescenta Valley High School.

There were student representatives from CVHS Falkons, the robotics team 589, and Prom Plus Club, which held a fundraiser by selling parking spaces at the school.

The music started at 4 p.m. with the Crescenta Valley Brass quintet and ending with the Mary Dyer Band.

Several dignitaries stopped by including Congresswoman Judy Chu, former LA County Supervisor Michael Antonovich and Glendale Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian. State Senator Anthony Portantino entertained the audience as the master of ceremony.

CVFA member Steve Pierce said the crowd was difficult to estimate exactly but the fireworks tickets sales appeared to be more than in years past, although actual numbers have not yet been calculated; however, the event revenue was up 26% from last year.

There were several food trucks at the event, Pierce said adding many of the owners told him this was the best event they have had this year. The blow-up toys, slides and jump houses also saw a lot of traffic.

Photos by Steve GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE