Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Student Commissioner Apps Now Open

Applications for student commissioner are now open! Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts and Culture Commission of Glendale. Duties include promoting art activities and education, serving as an advisory group on the arts to the Glendale City Council and city boards and commissions, and more.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. – noon. The application deadline is Monday, July 15 at 5 p.m. PST.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/yk3mtytb.

Silents in the Park

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley presents hand-cranked silent films at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., on July 27 at 8 p.m.

Attendees should being a low-backed chair, blankets and picnics to enjoy a summer evening experience! Professor Joe Rinaudo will personally hand-crank several comedic shorts accented by Magic Lantern slides from Gary Gibson. The films will be accompanied by Cliff Retallick on the keyboard. Get there early to save a good spot!

Popcorn and baked goods will be offered for donation by the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley and Friends of Rockhaven.