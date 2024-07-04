Office Closed for Holiday

The offices of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, will be closed today, July 4, in observance of Independence Day and tomorrow, Friday, July 5.

We will reopen on Monday morning, July 8.

Student Commissioner Apps Now Open

Applications for student commissioner are now open! Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts and Culture Commission of Glendale. Duties include promoting art activities and education, serving as an advisory group on the arts to the Glendale City Council and city boards and commissions, and more.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. – noon. The application deadline is Monday, July 15 at 5 p.m. PST.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/yk3mtytb.

29th Annual Glendale Cruise Night Event

The City of Glendale is having the 29th annual Glendale Cruise Night event on Saturday, July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event takes place on Brand Boulevard between Doran Street and Broadway in Downtown Glendale.

This free event will include a display of over 300 classic and modified import cars and bikes parked along the street. This year’s featured entertainment will be Tambourine Man, a tribute to Bob Dylan, China Grove (a Doobie Brothers tribute) and The Springsteen Experience, a tribute to The Boss. The event will conclude with a fireworks display at the main stage beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Hosted by City of Glendale, Community Services & Parks

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, July 6. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Recreation Area Closed

California State Parks announced the temporary full closure of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) in Southern California due to extensive damage caused by the Post Fire. The closure went in effect on June 17. The wildfire, which started on June 15, burned through large swathes of the park in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, impacting the SVRA’s infrastructure and resources and leading to hazardous conditions. State Parks strongly advises the public not to enter the park, which will remain closed until further notice.

For information and updates on the Post Fire, visit www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/6/15/post-fire.

Public Meeting Regarding Rockhaven

The City of Glendale is holding a meeting for the public on Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at the Montrose-Crescenta Library at 2465 Honolulu Ave. when they will present how they intend to spend the $8 million grant from the state.

There will also be time for questions and comments. The grant needs to be spent by February 2026.

The community is encouraged to attend so the City can see how the Crescenta Valley cares about its historic park!

SCE Plans Maintenance on Local Lines

Routine maintenance will soon be performed on the electrical equipment in the local area. To keep crews safe, it is necessary to temporarily turn off power so upgrades can be installed or repairs made to the grid.

Acknowledging that having power shut off is inconvenient, SCE is attempting to isolate outages to the smallest area possible in order to complete the work safely and to promptly restore power.