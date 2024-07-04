CRIME BLOTTER

June 30

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a business. They performed a search but found nothing disturbed outside of the business. A witness reported that he heard the sound of glass shattering and saw a black “Infinity-style sedan” parked eastbound on Foothill Boulevard. He also saw two males, wearing all black, enter a business. About two minutes later he saw two suspects exit the business, get into the vehicle and drive away. When the owner arrived he found cash stolen from the cash register.

Video surveillance revealed a dark sedan parked in front of the business. Suspect 1 was wearing a white sweater, black facemask, dark pants and dark shoes. Suspect 2 was wearing a gray sweater, black facemask, dark pants and white shoes. Suspect 2 walked to the trunk of the vehicle, grabbed a crowbar and reciprocating saw. Suspect 2 shattered the glass door. Both suspects entered the business, opened the cash register and took the cash. Suspect 2 went through the business’ cabinets but nothing was taken.

The two exited the business, got into the vehicle and left the area at 3:35 a.m.

June 27

2700 block of Starfall Drive in La Crescenta, the brother of a resident came to check on his brother’s home and found the garage door slightly open and a piece of cardboard slid underneath holding it open. The door was not locked. He then found numerous items from the garage missing. The home is under construction. The surveillance footage revealed a white minivan backed into the driveway of the home and two male adults exited the vehicle and one of the males opened the rear hatchback. The males were seen entering the side door of the garage. The two suspects are seen entering the side door of the garage, taking items out and loading their vehicle with the items. Suspect 1 was described as a male with a real bushy moustache; there was no description of the second suspect.

The burglary occurred at 2:10 a.m.

June 26

3100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man reported arriving at his business and discovering the front door had been damaged and was open. Surveillance video revealed a silver minivan had backed into a parking spot in front of his business. Two suspects exited the vehicle and approached the front door of the business. Suspect 2 used “picking tools” to open the door and they both entered the premises.

The suspects exited the building without any items at 3:06 a.m.

5700 block of Freeman Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident got an alert on his surveillance camera system. He observed a heavyset male, wearing a black hoodie with gray sleeves, gray shorts and white Nike shoes, in the front passenger seat of the resident’s vehicle. The resident immediately exited his home to confront the suspect but found the suspect had moved to inside his neighbor’s vehicle. The resident yelled at the suspect. The suspect replied something and the resident went into his home to call the sheriff’s station. He then viewed the suspect walk to a parked vehicle, get in and leave the area.

The incident occurred at 3:58 a.m.

June 25

1300 block of El Vago Street in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned to her home and discovered a glass door in a bedroom had been smashed with an unknown tool. The room had been ransacked and items were stolen.

The burglary occurred between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.