Burbank Police Advises to Celebrate Responsibly

The Burbank Police Dept. reminds drivers to be the “real heroes” of the night by prioritizing the safety of everyone on the road this fourth of July. Plan ahead and celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Beginning Monday, July 1 through Sunday, July 7, the Burbank Police Dept. will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2022, 487 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the fourth of July holiday period. Of those deadly crashes, 40% involved alcohol. In California, 68 people were killed in crashes during last year’s Independence Day holiday period. In addition, California Highway Patrol officers made nearly 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence – an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.

Choosing a sober driver is not just about following the law; it’s about saving lives. For those who plan on celebrating the fourth of July with a drink, the Burbank Police Dept. advises them to make a plan to go safely with a sober ride home.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana. People should research first and be informed about how certain drugs may affect their driving ability.

Those who are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows are advised to offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If people who have been drinking are seen leaving, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

Those who see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly should call 9-1-1.