CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, June 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Making a presentation is guest speaker Anita Enander, former mayor of Los Altos and a founding member of Our Neighborhood Voices, a volunteer organization working to put an initiative on the statewide ballot to return land use control to local governments.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 CV Fireworks Extravaganza are now on sale at the following locations: the offices of Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, Crescenta Valley Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, CV Weekly/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta and J’s Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

SCE Plans Maintenance on Local Lines

Routine maintenance will soon be performed on the electrical equipment in the local area. To keep crews safe, it is necessary to temporarily turn off power so upgrades can be installed or repairs made to the grid.

Acknowledging that having power shut off is inconvenient, SCE is attempting to isolate outages to the smallest area possible in order to complete the work safely and to promptly restore power.

Golf Classic Planned

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to signup, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.