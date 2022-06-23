Update on Local Primary Election Results

The update on June 21 includes 43,533 ballots processed since election night by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s (RR/CC) office. The total number of ballots counted as of Tuesday was 1,613,910, which is 28.36% of registered voters. An estimated outstanding number of ballots to be processed is 13,790 – a majority of those are vote by mail ballots, according to RR/CC.

The results in LA County as of June 22:

US Rep. 28th District
Judy Chu        66.37%
Wes Hallman 25.51%

US Rep. 30th District
Adam Schiff                       62.48%
G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo 12.85%

State Assembly – 44th District
Laura Friedman              73.19%
Barry Curtis Jacobsen    26.81%

LA County Sheriff
Alex Villanueva     30.66%
Robert Luna          25.86%

Judge of the Superior Court Office
Office No. 60
Abby Baron                 30.30%
Anna Slotky Reitano 28.13%.

Office No. 67
Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes 37.16%
Fernanda Maria Barreto    36.14%

Office No. 70
Holly Hancock                  46.71%
Rennee Yolande Chang   31.86%

Office No. 118
Melissa Hammond            29.51%
Carolyn “Jiyoung” Park    22.52%

City of Glendale
City Clerk
Suzie Abajian    52.70%
Greg Krikorian 47.30%

City Council
Dan Brotman        19.07%
Elen Asatryan       16.07%
Ara Najarian         14.50%

Glendale Unified School District
Trustee Area B
Ingrid Gunnell       50.83%
Lerna Amiryans     49.17%

Trustee Area C
Kathleen Cross         51.30%
Armina Gharpetian 48.70%

Measure T ­– Limiting GUSD Board Terms to Three Years
Yes    89.05%
No     10.95%

LA Mayor
Karen Bass   43.14%
Rick Caruso  35.98%

The next update by RR/CC will be on June 24. The California Secretary of State will certify the results on July 15.

Some statewide results as of June 22:

Governor
Gavin Newsom     62.43%
Brian Dahle           10.55%

Attorney General
Rob Bonta            60.38%
Eric Early             13.94%

