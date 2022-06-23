Update on Local Primary Election Results

The update on June 21 includes 43,533 ballots processed since election night by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s (RR/CC) office. The total number of ballots counted as of Tuesday was 1,613,910, which is 28.36% of registered voters. An estimated outstanding number of ballots to be processed is 13,790 – a majority of those are vote by mail ballots, according to RR/CC.
The results in LA County as of June 22:
US Rep. 28th District
Judy Chu 66.37%
Wes Hallman 25.51%
US Rep. 30th District
Adam Schiff 62.48%
G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo 12.85%
State Assembly – 44th District
Laura Friedman 73.19%
Barry Curtis Jacobsen 26.81%
LA County Sheriff
Alex Villanueva 30.66%
Robert Luna 25.86%
Judge of the Superior Court Office
Office No. 60
Abby Baron 30.30%
Anna Slotky Reitano 28.13%.
Office No. 67
Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes 37.16%
Fernanda Maria Barreto 36.14%
Office No. 70
Holly Hancock 46.71%
Rennee Yolande Chang 31.86%
Office No. 118
Melissa Hammond 29.51%
Carolyn “Jiyoung” Park 22.52%
City of Glendale
City Clerk
Suzie Abajian 52.70%
Greg Krikorian 47.30%
City Council
Dan Brotman 19.07%
Elen Asatryan 16.07%
Ara Najarian 14.50%
Glendale Unified School District
Trustee Area B
Ingrid Gunnell 50.83%
Lerna Amiryans 49.17%
Trustee Area C
Kathleen Cross 51.30%
Armina Gharpetian 48.70%
Measure T – Limiting GUSD Board Terms to Three Years
Yes 89.05%
No 10.95%
LA Mayor
Karen Bass 43.14%
Rick Caruso 35.98%
The next update by RR/CC will be on June 24. The California Secretary of State will certify the results on July 15.
Some statewide results as of June 22:
Governor
Gavin Newsom 62.43%
Brian Dahle 10.55%
Attorney General
Rob Bonta 60.38%
Eric Early 13.94%