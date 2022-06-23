Update on Local Primary Election Results

The update on June 21 includes 43,533 ballots processed since election night by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s (RR/CC) office. The total number of ballots counted as of Tuesday was 1,613,910, which is 28.36% of registered voters. An estimated outstanding number of ballots to be processed is 13,790 – a majority of those are vote by mail ballots, according to RR/CC.

The results in LA County as of June 22:

US Rep. 28th District

Judy Chu 66.37%

Wes Hallman 25.51%

US Rep. 30th District

Adam Schiff 62.48%

G “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo 12.85%

State Assembly – 44th District

Laura Friedman 73.19%

Barry Curtis Jacobsen 26.81%

LA County Sheriff

Alex Villanueva 30.66%

Robert Luna 25.86%

Judge of the Superior Court Office

Office No. 60

Abby Baron 30.30%

Anna Slotky Reitano 28.13%.

Office No. 67

Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes 37.16%

Fernanda Maria Barreto 36.14%

Office No. 70

Holly Hancock 46.71%

Rennee Yolande Chang 31.86%

Office No. 118

Melissa Hammond 29.51%

Carolyn “Jiyoung” Park 22.52%

City of Glendale

City Clerk

Suzie Abajian 52.70%

Greg Krikorian 47.30%

City Council

Dan Brotman 19.07%

Elen Asatryan 16.07%

Ara Najarian 14.50%

Glendale Unified School District

Trustee Area B

Ingrid Gunnell 50.83%

Lerna Amiryans 49.17%

Trustee Area C

Kathleen Cross 51.30%

Armina Gharpetian 48.70%

Measure T ­– Limiting GUSD Board Terms to Three Years

Yes 89.05%

No 10.95%

LA Mayor

Karen Bass 43.14%

Rick Caruso 35.98%

The next update by RR/CC will be on June 24. The California Secretary of State will certify the results on July 15.

Some statewide results as of June 22:

Governor

Gavin Newsom 62.43%

Brian Dahle 10.55%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta 60.38%

Eric Early 13.94%