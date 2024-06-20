Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 CV Fireworks Extravaganza are now on sale at the following locations: the offices of Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, Crescenta Valley Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, CV Weekly/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta and J’s Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

CVCA to Meet June 27

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The community is invited this month for a presentation by guest speaker Anita Enander, former mayor of Los Altos and a founding member of Our Neighborhood Voices. Our Neighborhood Voices is a volunteer organization working to put an initiative on the statewide ballot to return land use control to local governments.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Rosemont Preserve Presents ‘Seeking the Unseen’

On June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join expert wildlife tracker and photographer Denis Callet as he shares his tips and tricks for wildlife tracking and photography.

Since 2015 when Callet first began photographing wildlife at the Rosemont Preserve, he has captured images of 10 different mountain lions – everything from pregnant mothers and their kittens to large males marking their territory.

Attendees will learn how to take studio quality images.

Attendance is limited to the first 15 to sign up. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc8btkyp.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ houses. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

DUI Checkpoint Planned

The Glendale Police Dept. will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Friday, June 21 at an undisclosed location in the city of Glendale.