From the Desk of the Publisher

How ‘Fair’ is Our Valley?

How fair is our Valley? We’ll all find out on Saturday at the Hometown Country Fair at Crescenta Valley Park! It’s the annual community get-together where folks can come (for free) and enjoy a host of events and activities. Pie-eating contest? Got it. Kids’ balloon toss and egg race? Yup. Robot demonstration? Yes! Plus a Narcan demonstration, dog costume parade, petting zoo and more! Hosted by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, this event is sponsored by so many people including Congresswoman Judy Chu, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, plus many businesses and other supporters of this family-friendly event.

There’s plenty of shade at Crescenta Valley Park, too, and the vendors that will be on-site will have lots to see (and buy!). Plus there will be plenty of information booths so you can learn about the many things the Valley offers. For those who are hungry, they’ll find a variety of good things to purchase at the many food trucks on-site. Entertainment aplenty can be found on the main stage including rock n roll favorite Radio Fyer. Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the car show that offers a nod to the classic Mustang. The kids will have a blast playing on the inflatables and other

Putting on an event of this magnitude takes a lot of manpower. As president of the CV Chamber, I’ve witnessed how hard the Hometown Country Fair Committee has worked to make sure Saturday’s event is one of the best ever. I’m confident their hard work will pay off – and you will be, too!

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair is this Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Admission is free!