Update on Rosemont Property

By Mary O’KEEFE

Ever since U Matter Luxury Resort moved into the small neighborhood in the 3000 block of Frances Avenue, the community has been extra vigilant as to what is moving into their area.

For well over a year residents in and around the 3000 block of Frances Avenue rang the warning bell about a business moving into the area. At first it appeared it was a facility that offered “detox” from drugs and alcohol; then it was promoted as a rehabilitation center. The website for the business often changed the description of the business – sometimes a couple of times a day – making neighbors nervous as to what was really being offered. The company received the proper building permits and, according to spokeswoman Prescilla Cardenas, it would be supervised by the Dept. of Health Care Services. U Matter Luxury Resort was permitted as a non-medical facility; however, neighbors and community members were still concerned about what would be on the site.

A meeting with the Crescenta Valley Town Council seemed to add more questions rather than resolving any misunderstandings. The property is still a concern. The website, as of yesterday, described the business as a detox center for “exclusive luxury addiction and mental health treatment.”

The main issue of concern for many residents regarding the Frances Avenue business is the “bad neighbor” attitude the owners seemed to have – both before and after the CVTC meeting.

Now neighbors are being warned of another development at 5045 Rosemont Ave. That location is between an elementary school and a park, which is what sparked concerns by neighbors when the house located there was torn down. A permit for a single-family residence was approved by LA County. But rumors circulated that the development was going to be a rehabilitation center.

According to an LA County spokesperson, the only permit that has been approved by the County is for a large, 2500 square foot, single-family home.

“We have no indication that it will be a rehab facility,” stated the spokesperson.

But because the County has received a number of letters/emails concerning the location it is continuing an investigation of the property.

A response from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated in part, “To date Regional Planning has received and approved an application for a Single-Family Residence on the subject property. Regional Planning has also noted that non-medical Adult Residential Facilities and Residential Substance Use Recovery, serving six or fewer persons, are permitted in the R-1 [Residential] Zone. A Conditional Use Permit is required when the facilities serve seven or more persons. Additionally, a license for this type of facility would be required by the California Department of Health Care Services. Regional Planning has opened a zoning enforcement case for a possible rehab facility and once a use is established, Regional Planning can evaluate whether there are any land use violations at that time.”

In the meantime there is a petition circulating on social media against the Rosemont location becoming a rehabilitation facility.

Another concern being voiced by some in the community is of another possible rehab facility – this time in the 2500 block of Janet Lee Drive; however, the County representative stated he had personally reached out to the owner of this property.

“We have been in contact with the owner who denies that this [property] will be a rehab facility,” the spokesman said.

The permit for any rehabilitation facility is issued by the state.

CVW is continuing to investigate this issue.