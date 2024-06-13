Increase in Burglary Suppression Efforts

In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station, the City of La Cañada Flintridge will begin stepping up current burglary suppression efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

Residents will notice an uptick in uniformed patrols throughout local neighborhoods where deputies will be looking for suspicious activities that may be linked to burglary crews. These efforts will include conducting vacation checks, investigating suspicious activities and making traffic stops when necessary. Additionally, in the coming weeks the City and CV Station will launch a public safety campaign via social media to provide residents with valuable tips on preventing and reporting crime.

“Your safety is our top priority and we urge all residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they observe,” said Captain Robert G. Hahnlein, CV Station. “This multi-faceted approach to crime prevention underscores the station and City’s commitment to working together with the community to combat crime and ensure apprehension of criminals.”

To report any suspicious activity, call the Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 248-3464. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

For more information on crime prevention in LCF, please visit CityOfLCF.org/Home-Burglary-Prevention and LASD.org/Crescenta-Valley.