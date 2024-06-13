Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 CV Fireworks Extravaganza are now on sale at the following locations: the offices of Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, Crescenta Valley Insurance, 3156 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, CV Weekly/CV Chamber of Commerce, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta and J’s Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

New Glendale Community College VP of Student Services Selected

Following a nationwide search, Alen R. Andriassian has been selected as the next vice president of Student Services at Glendale Community College (GCC), after district board of trustees’ approval May 21. He will begin his work at GCC in July.

Andriassian has served as the Los Angeles City College (LACC) vice president of Student Services for the past six years, where he has been an important member of its executive team focused on building community and promoting innovation. Prior to his position as vice president, he served as dean of Outreach and Student Life and associate dean of Student Life at LACC, and manager of Outreach/Assessment and coordinator of Student Life at GCC.

Andriassian resides in Glendale with his wife and two children.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

On Saturday, June 15 the Friends of Rosemont Preserve (and community volunteers) will be finishing the annual wildfire brush clearance at the Preserve. Not only have they been “limbing up” trees and weed whacking grasses along the property line but they’ve also been using a unique method of disposing the gathered green waste. The technique is called hugelkutur and is a German method of composting large branches and even tree trunks.

Then an “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, June 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ houses. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CV Lions Club Holding Food Drive

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food drive benefitting the Bailey Center on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Curbside drop off. Enter off of Cross Street (one street north of Foothill off Rosemont Avenue). Monetary donations also accepted.

For questions, including a list of preferred items, contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com.

Bingo Benefits LCFTOR

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. is having its first bingo night on Saturday, June 15 at the American Legion Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

The cost is $25, which includes four game cards and a dauber. Come early, limited seating! Food is available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.