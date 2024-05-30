Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the July 4 CV Fireworks Extravaganza are now on sale at the following locations: the offices of Bob Smith Toyota, Crescenta Valley Insurance, CV Weekly, CV Chamber of Commerce and J’s Maintenance.

Final Solar & Energy Storage Plan Community Meeting

Glendale Water and Power is hosting its final Solar and Energy Storage Plan community meeting today, Thursday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way, Glendale 91208. Participants will be updated on the plan progress and have a final opportunity to give feedback.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, June 1. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ houses. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

New Billing Option for GWP Customers

Customers of Glendale Water & Power are advised to look for a new video engagement tool that helps customers view and pay their bills. GWP videos through SmartVX is fully integrated with customer information and billing system to give them customized information regarding billing, payment options for overdue bills, energy conservation tips and more.

Each video is interactive, featuring embedded links that direct users to useful GWP resources where they can manage payments, set-up outage management alerts and access a customer self-serve portal. The customized videos contain only the account holder’s information and the embedded links are safe to click and take users to GWP secure payment portal that asks customers for log in information.

Customers will receive these videos through text messages and emails. To get a glimpse of what SmartVX offers, visit https://tinyurl.com/4x3mpyx9 to watch a sample video.