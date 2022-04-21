Crime blotter

April 15

4300 block of Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident found the rear glass side door of his home had been shattered, multiple rooms had been ransacked and several items were stolen between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

April 14

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, several clothing items were stolen from a store. Video surveillance cameras revealed two men grabbing multiple clothing items from the men’s clothing section. An employee attempted to make contact with the suspects; however, they ran toward the rear entrance of the store. The suspects ran outside and entered a blue Hyundai SUV with a female suspect driving and fled the area. The theft occurred at 5:19 p.m.

2300 block of Montrose Avenue in Montrose, the front passenger window of a vehicle was shattered and personal items were stolen overnight.

April 12

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, two female suspects entered the store with empty bags and filled the bags with items and left without attempting to pay at 9:23 p.m.

April 10

Angeles Crest Highway, mile marker 30.65 in the Angeles National Forest, two people parked at a parking lot and went for a hike. They stated they had locked their vehicle doors. When they returned they discovered that both of their wallets, which were left in the vehicle, were missing. They discovered that their credit cards that had been in their wallets had been fraudulently used at stores.

The theft occurred between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

April 9

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, the driver’s side keyhole was punched in a vehicle and personal items were stolen from the trunk between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

700 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, someone entered the lowered front passenger window of a vehicle and ransacked the interior. A pair of sunglasses was stolen, the front license plate had been removed but not taken and the hood of the vehicle was open with the O2 sensor disconnected.

The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

April 8

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, after camping overnight at the location a man reported that his laptop and carrying case was stolen from the trunk of a friend’s car where it was stored. The door lock of the vehicle was punched in order for someone to gain entry to the vehicle including the trunk.

The vehicle burglary occurred overnight.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee of a store had placed inventory containers outside. The employee made certain they were locked and secured; when the employee returned it was discovered the containers’ locks cut. Nothing was reported stolen; the incident occurred between 7 p.m. on April 8 and 11 a.m. on April 9.

April 7

Angeles National Forest, a purse with personal items was stolen from a vehicle between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Little Pine Loop in Angeles National Forest, a man reported that he was camping at the location. When he went to sleep he placed several items, including an ice chest, water purifier, water bottles and cooking equipment, on the picnic table about 10 feet from his tent. He went to sleep and when he woke up he discovered everything he had place on the table was gone.

The incident occurred overnight.

April 5

4400 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, someone used an unknown cutting tool to make a hole in the gas tank of a church-owned vehicle that was parked in the church’s parking lot. The vandalism occurred between April 5-12.

April 1

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call regarding items stolen from a store. Surveillance footage showed the suspect, described as a light skin male Hispanic or white, 5’10” to 5’11” tall, weighing 185 to 190 pounds with black hair and wearing a camouflage jacket, gray track pants, black shoes and a black medical face mask, entering the store and filling the shopping cart with a variety of items including several bottles of wine. The suspect then exited the store without attempting to pay. The theft occurred at 4:46 p.m.