From the Desk of the Publisher

Unmasked and Unworried: Time to Get Outside Part 2

Last week I shared with you the many activities, mainly fundraisers (or should I say funraisers) that are currently taking place. I attended the Glendale Education Foundation Stars Over Glendale on Friday night, and the 4th Annual Spring Wine Walk in Montrose on Saturday night.

Between the warm temperatures, great food and drink and seeing many friends that I’ve missed over the last two years, it was wonderful attending these events and I look forward to more coming down the pike.

In addition to those written about last week – the CV Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair at CV Park, an art fair hosted by the Friends of Rockhaven being held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains and the annual Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash at “Lake Verdugo” (adopt ducks at www.duckrace.com/Glendale) (all happening on April 30) – the big one for me is the Prom Plus Taste of Montrose taking place on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like many organizations, Prom Plus hasn’t held a fundraiser in two years. We’re currently signing up restaurants, giving them a chance to offer a taste of their fare at the May 1 event. Tickets will be $25 with all proceeds benefitting Prom Plus (www.promplus.org). They’ll be available starting Monday at the CV Chamber of Commerce, Merle Norman Cosmetics -Montrose, the American Legion Hall, the La Crescenta Woman’s Club and at the office of CV Weekly. Of course, we’ll also be selling them the day of the event.

Are you the owner of a restaurant, bar, deli, etc. who would like to promote your fare while confirming why Montrose is a “dining destination?” If so, email me at robin@cvweekly.com or call the office at (818) 248-2740 and sign up to be part of this tasty fundraiser.