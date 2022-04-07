Food Drive at Fire House Benefits Bailey Center

On Saturday, the Crescenta Valley High School Academy of Science and Medicine is partnering with Prom Plus Club to collect food for the Bailey Center Food Bank. The food bank is part of the United Methodist Church of Tujunga. Several clubs throughout Crescenta Valley have helped with food drives but the need continues to grow as volunteers at the Bailey Center distribute groceries to over 1,000 people each week.

The food will be collected at the Fire House youth center at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church at 2563 Foothill Boulevard, just east of Rosemont Avenue. Those who donate can drive up in front of the Fire House youth center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and students will remove the donations from vehicles.

The food bank needs nonperishable items including cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, bean, soup, boxed pasta dinners and rice. It will also accept fresh fruits and vegetables.