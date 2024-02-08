From the Desk of the Publisher

Celebrating The Finest

After a huge hiatus due to (you guessed it) COVID, CV Weekly is super proud to once again give our community a voice by offering The Finest 2024.

The Finest offers our readers the chance to cast their ballots for those businesses, services and people who they feel are the best in their category. Have a favorite Chinese food place? Vote for them! Love your auto mechanic? Make sure to vote for him/her! On page 17 of this week’s paper you’ll find the ballot for The Finest 2024. You can complete it, tear it out and either mail or walk it in to us here at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206 in La Crescenta (91214) or visit us online at https://www.crescentavalleyweekly.com/finest/. You can fill out the ballot and submit it online. Among the rules: One ballot per person per IP address. Duplicate ballots will not be accepted. Verified by name and/or email address. Minimum of 10 choices must be made. All ballots must be received in our office by March 7. Businesses/individuals can only win in one category. Voting is by ballot only.

As an aside, the biggest issue we have had in the past are ballots coming in with fewer than 10 choices. If a ballot arrives with fewer than 10 choices it is disqualified, so make sure you submit a minimum of 10. We have had folks who have filled out the entire ballot; that’s fine, too. We welcome all choices.

The winners will be announced in June but the ballots are only accepted until March 7. So take the time to look over the ballot and fill it out with your choices for The Finest 2024!

________________________

This election season is already heating up. It was brought up to me that CV Weekly should offer endorsements on the candidates for the various races. In the past I shied away from that; one of the primary reasons is that I, as the publisher, didn’t feel I should speak on behalf of my staff. After all, there are diverse opinions on the candidates and I didn’t want to speak for everyone here. Also, in this election especially, there are so many people running in so many races. I don’t feel I have the knowledge of all the candidates to offer opinions on them all.

However, I do have some opinions that I feel confident in sharing and I will do so in upcoming weeks. I think this column is a perfect forum to do that because it is not a news page; it is a column reflecting my opinions – much like the Viewpoints page of the newspaper.

One final thought: to me there is no excuse for someone going onto another person’s property to remove lawn signs they have endorsing one candidate or another. While we may disagree, there is no excuse for this type of theft. Also, it could be considered trespassing to place a lawn sign without permission.