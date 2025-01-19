Santa Anas Not Done With Us Yet

By Mary O’KEEFE

“This is a dangerous situation,” according to NOAA meteorologist n Oxnard.

The situation is the Santa Anas that will be with us on Monday and Tuesday. Last week NOAA stated there was a 50% to 60% chance of seeing moderate Santa Ana winds, and a10% of stronger winds, the later is now true.

We can be seeing wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph, and up to 100 mph in higher terrain. These Santa Anas will be bringing mild temperatures but they will be strong.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. to Jan. 23 at 10 p.m., a High Wind Warning has been issued from Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. to Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and a Red Flag Warning has been issued from Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.

The warnings/watch is for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“For the mountains and foothills, northeast winds increasing to 35 to 50 mph with widespread damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph expected. Isolated gusts 80 to 100 mph expected in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas and southern Ventura mountains adjacent to the Highway 126 corridor. For the coasts and valleys, northeast to east winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph, strongest along the Highway 118, 126 and 210 corridors,” according to NOAA’s High Wind Warning.

As of Jan. 19 at 12:27 p.m. the Eaton Fire was 81% contained and as of Jan. 19 at 1:40 p.m. the Palisades fire was 52% contained, according to Cal Fire.

For information on how to prepare for wildfires visit https://fire.lacounty.gov/rsg/.