Arrests Climb as Fires Continue

Authorities said nearly 100 fire-related arrests have been made – including two additional arson arrests – since the start of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7.

According to Fox 11 News, two more people were behind bars Wednesday for allegedly setting small fires in Los Angeles amid high fire-danger conditions. Since last week, an estimated 97 suspects have been arrested in fire zones for charges including burglary, looting, and vandalism. LA County DA Nathan Hochman said his office is actively investigating cases of looting and price-gouging. The 97 arrests include charges of burglary, looting, vandalism, and curfew violations in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones.

According to the Santa Monica Police Dept., 40 suspects have been arrested while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. is reporting 39 arrests. The Los Angeles Police Dept. has made 14 arrests, officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition to people accused of burglary and looting, there have been arrests due to people impersonating firefighters by dressing in those uniforms.

“I got to give a lot of credit to our deputies for being proactive, stopping him, and arresting him,” said Sheriff Robert Luna of the recent arrest of a person impersonating a firefighter.

Looting and burglary are not the only crimes law enforcement is responding to.

Los Angeles Police Dept. Chief Jim McDonnell said officers responded at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday to Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards where a resident had detained a suspect who allegedly set fire to a tree. The resident was able to douse the fire and call police. When officers arrived, the suspect admitted setting the fire, saying “he liked the smell of burning leaves,” McDonnell reported.

As reported by Fox 11 News, curfew continues to be in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation zones of both fires. Only firefighters, utility workers and law enforcement personnel are allowed in those areas.