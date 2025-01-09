Christmas Tree Recycling and Collection

Residents with the City of Glendale can recycle their Christmas trees now through April 1. Those living in a single-family or multi-family household (2-4 units) can recycle trees by placing them curbside on regular collection day. Please remember to remove all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 8 feet.

Those with questions should call the City of Glendale Public Works at (818) 548-3916.

Burrtec customers in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County – Montrose/La Crescenta can also put their tree curbside on collection day through the end of January. Customers need to make sure there are no ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nail and tinsel/s (flocked trees and fire-retardant trees are okay). Trees must be cut in half if taller than 6 feet.

Customers with questions can call Burrtec.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

CVCA Looks Ahead to Next Meeting

The next meeting of the Crescenta Valley Community Association will be on Jan. 23. This first meeting of the year will be a combined meeting of Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association’s annual meeting and the CVCA regular meeting.

Items of interest include: Chamlian Armenian School – Conditional Use Permit/Variance Appeal; Los Angeles County Outdoor Dining Ordinance – The Outdoor Dining Ordinance is now available for review. This Ordinance proposes amendments to Los Angeles County Code Title 22 – Planning and Zoning that enhance outdoor dining experiences while prioritizing safety and minimizing impacts on neighborhoods. More info at

https://pw.lacounty.gov/core-service-areas/municipal-services/dine-out/.

Performance Series Applications Now Open

The application to the 2025 Performance Series for the City of Glendale is now open. Performance groups based in the Southern California region and made up of trios or larger are invited to apply for two performance series: the Brand Summer Music Series and the Jewel City Concert Series.

Performances for the Brand Summer Music Series are scheduled for Fridays in summer 2025 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of one hour and 30 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $2,000 per performance.

Performances for the Jewel City Concert Series are scheduled for Saturdays in fall 2025 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Each performance must be one (1) set of 60 minutes in duration. The ACC will fund selected performance groups a stipend of up to $1,500 per performance.

Submit an application by the deadline of Jan. 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. PST.