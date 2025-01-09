FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Wild, Windy Times

These last few days have been especially stressful as local businesses and residents dealt with vicious winds that sparked fires nearby and farther away. For me it’s all reminiscent of the Station Fire, which started in August 2009 as I was getting ready to launch the Crescenta Valley Weekly.

I remember I was wondering what to put on the front page of my first paper; however, once the fire hit it wasn’t difficult to decide what would be on the cover. The devastation we experienced, coupled with evacuations, made for uncertain times. And all we had to deal with was the fire, not the horrendous winds that actually started so many of these blazes this time around.

I knew we were in trouble on Tuesday night when Steve, who usually teaches a Montrose Search and Rescue training class on Tuesdays, called me to say that the class was canceled and he was being called out to “work the fire.” At that time the only fire was the one in Pacific Palisades; little did I know that not long after I arrived home did another fire break out, this time in Eaton Canyon in (much closer) Altadena. As the winds shrieked outside my La Crescenta house, power went out at the house about 10:30 p.m. Thankfully, my mother-in-law had given us three little lanterns (with batteries) that worked like a charm to help me navigate my dark abode.

Steve got home some time after I went to bed but was called out again when it was still dark outside (I think he slept for about 90 minutes).

At the office, the power was still on (it never went out) but we lost internet and our phones. Consequently, the paper you’re reading was pieced together at various sites: the home of our layout guy in North Hollywood and downtown LA at the home of Mary’s daughter and boyfriend (they had power, heat and internet – a winning trifecta to be sure). Unfortunately, our proofreader lives in La Crescenta and was without power and internet, too; consequently she couldn’t read the articles beforehand to make corrections. I ask you to please be kind when reading this issue though I have to admit that I’ve learned a lot from Anne on writing better. Hopefully that will be reflected in this issue.

As I write this, Mary has been on the phone non-stop with various agencies to get the latest news on the fires and evacuations while also listening to several press conferences. (You can read her story on the cover of this week’s issue.)

As I write this the skies are still dark though the winds have eased; I wish everyone safety as they navigate these unsure times.