Jazz Program Features Doug Webb and Josh Nelson

On Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be performed live in the sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. in Glendale. Performers are saxophonist Doug Webb and pianist Josh Nelson performing a jazz program.

Doug Webb received a Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music.

He is featured on hundreds of recordings for artists including Horace Silver,

Freddie Hubbard, Sal Marquez and Stanley Clarke among others. He played for 15 years with The Tonight Show Band with Doc Severinsen. He has recorded music for hundreds of movies and television programs, including playing for the “Family Guy” orchestra.

He solos on the soundtrack for “Million Dollar Baby” and “Gran Torino.”

http://www.dougwebb.us

Josh Nelson is an American jazz pianist and composer. He produced his independent debut album First Stories at age 19. His second album, Anticipation, was released in 2004 with all his compositions. In 2007, Nelson signed with the jazz label Native Language Music and released his third album, Let It Go, with guests Seamus Blake, Sara Gazarek and Anthony Wilson. His fourth album, I Hear a Rhapsody, was released in 2009 with Nelson’s compositions, interpretations of standards and reinventions of rock songs. In 2011, he released his fifth album, Discoveries, which was influenced by the writings of Jules Verne, H.G. Wells and Nikola Tesla.

Nelson has worked with Jeff Hamilton, Peter Erskine and Sara Gazarek, for whom he was written songs and serves as musical director. He toured worldwide with vocalist Natalie Cole.

Nelson has been described by jazz critic Chuck Berg as a “brilliant young player whose virtuosity suggest the urbane yet bluesy tradition of Oscar Peterson and Gene Harris and by journalist and critic Josef Woodard as possessing ‘his own clean-burning modern mode of jazz.’”

https://www.joshnelsonmusic.com

Glendale Noon Concerts is celebrating its 16th year of presenting free admission concerts every first and third Wednesday for Glendale and the Southland community.

Upcoming concerts will be updated at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.