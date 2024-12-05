Scene In LA

By Steve ZALL and Sid FISH

December 2024

While we may not have snow on the ground here, we do have other ways to enjoy the holiday season – such as going to see live theater in one of our local venues! With so many to choose from how can you miss?

COVID protocols continue to be dictated by each individual venue, so bring a facemask in case the venue requires it to wear during the show. It’s a good idea to check with the theater before attending a show to find out what is their current policy.

The information presented in this column is the latest available at the time of printing; however, it should be verified with the theater before making definite plans.

Here are the shows that have announced opening dates for this month or are already running:

“A Christmas Carol” Every word in Elliott’s play is right out of the novel – not a single one has been added. Throw in lush original music, eye-popping costumes, holiday crafts in the beautifully decorated lobby and photo ops with the cast after the show, and this “A Christmas Carol” might just be the best holiday party in town.

Written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Geoff Elliott, with music by Robert Oriol and directed by Geoff Eliiott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, it runs through Dec. 24 at A Noise Within in Pasadena. For tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or visit www.anoisewithin.org.

“A Cowboy Lullaby” Immerse yourself in the timeless allure of cowboy culture as our talented singers and instrumentalists weave a rich tapestry of song, story and frontier spirit. From haunting ballads to foot-stomping anthems, “A Cowboy Lullaby” celebrates the rugged charm and indomitable spirit of the American cowboy. So grab your hat and join us under the stars for a night of music that will transport you to a place where dreams are as vast as the open range.

Written by James O’Neil and Dan Wheetman, with music by Dan Wheetman, and directed by James O’Neil, it runs through Dec. 22 at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. For tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or visitwww.rubicontheatre.org.

“Madam Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical” This unique holiday adaptation recounts the story of Madam Eleanore Scrooge, a miserly spinster visited by the ghost of her former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. For those 21-plus you can make the evening extra special by adding the “Spirits Of The Season: Vintage Cocktails & Holiday Jazz Speakeasy” pre-show event. Hidden inside The Nocturne Theatre are two festive holiday lounges to explore. This pre- and post-show lounge is a whimsical space filled with enchanting decor and stunning photo opportunities that are sure to make all your friends jealous.

After capturing the perfect snapshot, relax and enjoy the one-hour jazz show in the Speakeasy Cabaret lounge featuring nostalgic seasonal songs performed by talented holiday singers and pianists. Guests may also enjoy holiday twists on favorite vintage cocktails and mocktails, crafted with fresh-pressed ingredients. It’s the perfect way to complete the holiday theatre experience! Offered on various dates during the run of the show. Entry price includes reserved seating to the show.

Written by Justin Patrick Meyer, with music by Chris Thomas and directed by Melissa Meyer, it runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 22 at the Nocturne Theatre in Glendale. For tickets, visitwww.TheNocturneTheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol” The story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future who take him on a journey of self-discovery. Through their guidance, Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas and embraces the spirit of generosity and compassion.

Written by Charles Dickens with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by and directed by Tim Nelson, it runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 22 at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster. For tickets, call (714) 793-1150 Ext. 1 or visitwww.rosecentertheater.com.

“Bob’s Holiday Office Party” Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead’s whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor’s wife have already RSVP’d for this year’s event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382). Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor’s wife while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest. Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister’s emotionally disturbed wife. There’s one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.

Written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk, and directed by Matt Roth, it runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 21 at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets, visitwww.onstage411.com/BHOP.

“Heart of the Holidays” Everyone is invited to enjoy this celebratory play with songs about the importance of community and inclusion. The play includes joyful performances of holiday favorites, including “Carol of the Bells,” “Up on the Rooftop,” “Run Run Rudolph,” “The Santa Claus Boogie,” “Skating” (an instrumental by Rex), “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” “Santa Baby,” “Pure Imagination,” “White Christmas,” “(Everybody’s) Waitin’ For the Man with the Bag,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Let it Snow,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Happy Holidays” and “The Holiday Season.” Be ready to join in if a few songs are shared as an audience sing-along!

Written and directed by Laurie Gran, with music by Laurie Gran and Devin Weitz, it runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 14 at the Blue Door in Culver City. For tickets, visit www.artsupla.org.

“Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol” Mrs. Dilber, Scrooge’s maltreated housekeeper in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” meets Marley and the spirits of Christmas before they haunt Scrooge and sets off on a past, present, and future adventure of her own in this subversive and hilarious reimagining of the holiday classic.

Written by Arthur M. Jolly and directed by Michael Houston, it runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 22 at the Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 452-3153 or visitwww.loftensemble.org.

“All About Santa” It’s holiday time at the North Pole and everyone is in a tizzy – Santa has disappeared. Is he taking a vacation? Did the sleigh run out of spirits? Can Mrs. Claus keep the home fires burning and the toy shop churning until he can be found? And to make matters worse, who should appear on the scene but The Suits – the Mad Men from Badison Avenue – ready and willing to “solve” the problem with a host of plans to make the holidays even more commercial than ever. The good North Pole folk in this heart-warming Victorian yuletide musical almost succumb to these sinister hijinks but, with the help of the audience, love and good cheer conquers all leaving the way clear for still another happy holiday season!

Written and directed by Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo, with music by Evelyn Rudie and Matthew Wrather, it runs Dec. 7 through Dec. 15 at the Santa Monica Playhouse in Santa Monica. For tickets, call (310) 394-9779 Ext. 1 or visitwww.SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com.

“Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish” is based on the beloved fairytale, this hair-larious tangled tale undergoes a Holiday Panto makeover. Prepare for a spellbinding journey as Rapunzel tries to escape from her tower with the help of her friends Dame Betty and Simple Simon, all while learning her true identity. Get set for Laguna’s favorite holiday event filled with laughter, music, pop music from Taylor Swift to Queen and, of course, snow!

Written by Kris Lythgoe, with music by Andy Street, and directed by Becky Lythgoe, it runs Dec. 7 through Dec. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. For tickets, call (949) 497-2787 or visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

“Troubie’s Home Alone-ly Hearts Club Band” The Troubies will be casing the joint for laughs – accompanied by a live band and lively lobby bar! Celebrating 23 seasons of holiday shows the Troubies are “getting better” all the time. This year’s original, world-premiere musical-comedy is a holi-“day in the life” of 6-year-old Kevin McAllister and his wacky family including mom Kate. But soon “she’s leaving home (bye bye)” and little Kevin has to say, “good morning, good morning!” to nobody while “fixing a hole” where the burglars get in! Instead, “Katie’s in the sky with diamonds” in first class while Kevin’s in the house with criminals, pondering life without his family, “when I’m 64…” So don’t stay home alone this holiday season … visit the Colony Theatre and “get by with a little help from your friends” – the Troubies!

Written and directed by Matt Walker, with music by Ryan Whyman, it runs Dec. 7 through Dec. 22 at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. For tickets, call (818) 558-7000 or visit www.troubie.com.

“OY! To The World” celebrates the Jewish songwriters’ contribution to the canon of Christmas music we all know and love. Each iconic tune captures the spirit of the Yuletide season – from Mel Tormé to Johnny Marks, Sammy Cahn to Jule Styne! Featuring well-known hits that have become beloved Christmas standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Baby,” “The Christmas Song,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and many more.

Written by Gregory Thirloway and Maurice Godin, with music by Gerald Sternbach, and directed by Maurice Godin, it runs Dec. 12 through Dec. 22 at the El Portal Theatre Monroe Forum in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 508-4200 or visitwww.elportaltheatre.com.

“Holly Dolly Christmas” Singer/actress Kim Eberhardt returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with “Holly Dolly Christmas,” a special holiday edition of her acclaimed show “Love, Dolly,” a heartfelt musical tribute to country legend Dolly Parton that drew sold-out crowds and adoring fans to the Playhouse last year. This delightful yuletide version showcases some of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of famer’s multi-platinum hits that have become beloved holiday classics, among them “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Written and directed by Kim Eberhardt, it runs Dec. 13 through Dec. 22 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. For tickets, call (626) 355-4318 or visitwww.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

“Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirate’s Christmas” is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone!

Written by Kris Lythgoe, and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, it runs Dec. 13 through Dec. 29 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets, call (805) 449-2787 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

May the joy of the holidays last you throughout the coming year!

Steve Zall, Publisher, Scene in LA

Sid Fish, Co-Publisher & Editor