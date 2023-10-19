Rhodes School of Music Expands with Grand Opening of New Location in La Cañada Flintridge

Rhodes School of Music, a highly regarded institution in Los Angeles known for its one-on-one music lessons, announced the grand opening of its new location in La Cañada Flintridge.

Opening its doors on Nov. 1, this expansion marks an exciting milestone for the school as it brings its unique approach to music education to a vibrant and thriving community.

Located conveniently across from the Town Center and next to Sprouts on Foothill Boulevard, the newest location of Rhodes School of Music will have nine state-of-the-art instruction studios to provide an optimal learning environment for students of all ages. With parking available at the back of the facility, parents can drop off and pick up their children safely and without hassle.

David Rhodes, owner of Rhodes School of Music, shared his enthusiasm about this exciting development. “We are excited to bring our brand of music instruction to La Cañada Flintridge,” he said. “Our goal has always been to make learning music accessible and enjoyable for everyone. This expansion allows us to continue our mission by providing a convenient destination where families can come and explore their musical passions.”

The school also offers opportunities for students to showcase their talents in various settings, ranging from public performances to small, informal gatherings. Rhodes School of Music prides itself on offering lessons on nearly every instrument imaginable. Whether it’s piano or guitar, drums or violin, saxophone or vocals – whatever instrument resonates with each individual student – each will find expert guidance and personalized attention at Rhodes School of Music.

“We believe that music has the power to both entertain but also transform,” said Rhodes. “We aim to nurture each student’s potential through tailored curriculums that focus on technical mastery, creativity and self-expression.”

With over 30 dedicated teachers who possess extensive experience in both performance and teaching, students at Rhodes School of Music receive top-notch instruction from accomplished professionals who truly understand what it takes for students’ musical abilities to flourish. Rhodes School of Music’s new location in La Cañada Flintridge is more than just a school – it’s a community hub that fosters musical exploration and growth. Parents will appreciate the convenience of having multiple children taking lessons concurrently or consecutively, thanks to the wide range of instruments available at the school.

“We are excited to join the many existing schools and educational centers in this area and become a cornerstone for music education,” added Rhodes. “Our vision is not only about teaching individuals how to play an instrument but also fostering a life-long love of learning.”

Call the school at (818) 864-6773 or email foothill@rhodesschoolofmusic.com to schedule lessons and take advantage of its grand opening promotions!