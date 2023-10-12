Oboist Catherine Del Russo to Perform for GNC

The Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts (GNC) series has returned to live performance in the sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. in Glendale. The programs are from 12:10 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. and are free to attend. On Oct. 18, the GNC will feature oboist Catherine Del Russo performing solo works by Cyril Plante, Benjamin Britten and Los Angeles composer Jeremy Gilien.

On the program are Deux pièces pour hautbois, Opus 272, and Trois pièces pour hautbois solo, Opus 164, by Cyril Plante, Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Op. 49, by Benjamin Britten and Mora for Solo Oboe by Jeremy Gilien.

Catherine Del Russo received her Bachelor of Music degree and performance certificate at the Eastman School of Music where she studied with Robert Sprenkle. She also received her Masters of Music degree from Ohio University where she studied with John Mack in Cleveland.

Since then, Del Russo has performed around the world.

To learn more about oboist Catherine Del Russo, visit www.cvweekly.com/LEISURE.

To learn more about GNC, visit http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.