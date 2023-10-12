All-new ‘ScareScape’ Halloween Experience Features Unforgettable Mazes, Entertainment and More



ScareScape is an imaginative new line-up of terrifying mazes, VIP experiences, entertainment and more for this first-year event, weekends now through Oct. 28 atop the eerie, towering Heritage Hill in Murrieta. Tickets start at $25 for adults at ScareScapeHaunt.com.

ScareScape promises an unforgettable experience that goes beyond fear and beyond reality, with spine-tingling mazes created to confront and amplify a few of humankind’s most common phobias. Even before entering into the ScareScape grounds, each ticket holder embarks on an exclusive shuttle ride to the summit, setting the stage for an unforgettable encounter with a nightmare come-to-life.

Thrill seekers must find and feel their way through total blackout in The Void. Those who dare to enter The Void will navigate through an unrelenting sea of inky blackness, where every step is an exhilarating dance with the unknown, each heartbeat echoing the suspense of the unseen twists and turns that lie ahead.

The Eternal Echoes maze brings to life a menagerie of vengeful spirits. Prepare for a journey beyond death into the ghastly realm of the supernatural. Venture through the winding corridors, an abandoned graveyard, murky swamps, and a descent into the depths of the forgotten catacombs.

Wayward Souls presents a cursed rendition of the living plane. Taking place in a twisted house filled with gruesome, half-dead beings trapped between life and death, this maze immerses guests in the wayward soul’s endless misery and immutable madness.

An additional VIP-exclusive maze, Delirium, invites VIP ticket holders into a macabre world of flashing lights, haunting melodies, and twisted clowns and carnies. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to express queue lines and the privilege of unwinding at Sideshow Spirit Lounge. Sip on creepy cocktails from the “Drinks for Freaks” menu while rubbing elbows with grotesque sideshow stars like the bearded lady, swamp creatures, or even a fortune teller.

