Final Weekend of ‘The Music Man’

Tickets for the final performances of “The Music Man,” a Broadway favorite from the 1950s, are available at Highlands Church. La Crescenta native Carter Thomas is the director of Highlands Theater LA and the production of “The Music Man.”

“‘The Music Man’ tells a story about learning to have hope and opening one’s eyes to the beauty in everyday life,” Carter said in a previous interview. “The characters are fun, entertaining and relatable, offering something for everyone to enjoy.”

Thomas is collaborating with his siblings Rebecca, Tracey and Philip reflecting that in many ways, “The Music Man” at Highlands Theater is truly a labor of love.

“The Music Man” runs through Aug. 25 at Highlands Church. Tickets range from $16.88-$22.13 and available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-music-man-tickets-164204.

Highlands Church is located at 4441 La Crescenta Ave.