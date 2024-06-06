‘Jelly’s Last Jam’ Previews at The Pasadena Playhouse

By Ruth SOWBY

On May 29 the first preview performance of “Jelly’s Last Jam” opened ahead of its June 2 schedule at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino. Bathed in theatrical haze and strobe lighting, the musical follows the ups and downs of career musician Jelly Roll Morton who proclaimed himself the “inventor of jazz.”

Wine Wednesday accompanied the preview for Playhouse members who had bought tickets to all five shows of the season. Although the socializing on the Playhouse’s brightly lit patio took place before the show, the performance started on the dot at 8 p.m.

With a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Jelly Roll Morton and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, the musical grabbed hold and never let go until its standing ovation at show’s end. John Clarence Stewart, starring as Jelly Roll, took the lion’s share of the bows.

The Pasadena Playhouse has the reputation of producing classic American musicals in its intimate setting of 686 seats. During its “golden era” between 1920-1945, the Playhouse was known as a “star factory” due to the many celebrities who were discovered there. Each of the newly established major film studios at the time had scouts assigned to cover the Playhouse productions.

“Jelly’s Last Jam” will play through June 23. Tickets are available at https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/jellys-last-jam/.