Benefit Held for Autism Care Today

Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood, the newly re-branded name for The Woman’s Club of Hollywood, will present singer Katrina Aguilar in a benefit for Autism Care Today with host/emcee stand-up comedian Christopher Tenney and opening act singer George Steeves on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood, 1749 N. La Brea Ave. (between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue) in Los Angeles.

The show will be directed and produced by cabaret impresario Clifford Bell with Brad Ellis (“Glee”) serving as music director/pianist and Shannon Penrod serving as a consultant for Autism Care Today. The two-hour show will be presented in the ballroom at the Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood. Tickets are $35 each for premium seating in the first five rows, and $25 each for general seating. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-for-autism-care-today-tickets-808506102517?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For further information call (323) 769-7000 and visit the websites: www.hollywoodclubla.or g and www.act-today.org.

Free parking is available at the venue.