Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The Club will be dark on Dec. 29 in observance of New Year holiday. On Friday, Jan. 5, Tim Wolkiewicz will be speaking to the Club on the “Trials and Triumphs in Foster Care.”

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

ADULT FLOWER MAKING CLASS

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. the La Crescenta Library invites adults to stop by and welcome in the new year by creating hyacinth flowers. Hyacinth flowers symbolize forgiveness, joy and sincerity in life. As attendees create the flowers, they’ll learn more about the history of having these flowers in their home.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To register, see library staff or Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.

This free event is for adults only.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta

COME LEARN MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class on modern square dancing is starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7:45 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. The first two classes are free. Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun!

For more info email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

NEWCOMBE FILM PRESENTED

Shadow Hills resident Carl Howell served as a naval aide to Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon and later as a Secret Service agent assigned to President Nixon’s retirement. In his film “Carl Howell – Witnessing History,” John Newcombe talks to Howell as he recounts some of his experiences of the 1960s and ’70s during key times in America’s history.

Local filmmaker Newcombe has presented several very interesting films at Bolton Hall Museum in recent years. On Jan. 13 he will also share his experience interviewing Carl Howell for this film.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

It takes place on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visiting BoltonHall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org.

PSHA IS LOOKING FOR TALENTED, LOCAL, YOUNG MUSICIANS

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is looking for talented musicians who play a brass, woodwind or string instrument to have an opportunity to exhibit their talents at the 37th Annual Instrumental Competition. Applications are now being accepted for full-time students ages 14-19 years of age who currently reside and attend high school in Los Angeles County.

The competition is on Sunday, March 3 when finalists compete in front of a panel of esteemed judges. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts will award individual prizes that range from $500 to $4,000 to help further the education of the young musicians.

Applications will be accepted until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. A résumé, proof of age and a performance video can be submitted online through GetAcceptd. The application portal can be found at https://app.getacceptd.com/pasadenashowcase .

For complete information, visit the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts’ website. For questions, please contact competition@pasadenashowcase.org.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.