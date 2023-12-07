Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. This Friday, Dec. 8, Holy Family Choir will be presenting a Christmas program.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

CHRISTMAS TREE LOT

The YMCA Christmas Tree Lot is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The lot is located at the Crescenta-Cañada Y at 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.

Proceeds benefit the Y’s numerous youth-focused programs.

UPCOMING EVENTS AND CURRENT PROGRAMMING AT CV PARK

On Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CV Park is hosting Breakfast with Santa. No registration is required to this free event that is appropriate for all ages.

Ongoing programs at the Park include: Everybody Plays, an afterschool program for ages 7-17 featuring homework help, gardening, indoor games, free play, sports, nature walks and more! (No registration required, completely free); Senior Club – with the help of the department of Mental Health and Public Health, the Park is hosting mental health workshops and group sessions, as well as painting days targeted to seniors, and exercise classes. No registration required and these are free; Tiny Tots – an afternoon program for kids from ages 3 to 5 (who are fully potty trained) is an interactive program with three-four week sessions ($45/week) where parents are encouraged to stay while their children interact with others and practice fundamentals.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT LANTERMAN HOUSE

On Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., celebrate the holiday season at the Lanterman House. The free event will include peeks into the festively decorated Lanterman House, light refreshments and live holiday music. There is a gingerbread house contest open to all ages and skill levels. Members of the LCHS Chamber Singers will perform. There will be craft tables for visitors to create holiday themed ornaments. Visitors can also shop at a holiday boutique, filled with hand-crafted art, ceramics and other gifts made by local artists, including members of the Verdugo Hills Art Association.

For more information, visit www.lantermanhouse.org.

No reservations are necessary. The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

PSHA NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2023/24 GIFTS & GRANTS

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced the launch of its 2023/24 Gifts & Grants program. Each year Gifts & Grants distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofit organizations to support music and arts programs including underwriting community performances, academy and conservatory scholarships, music therapy and music education.

The application period closed on Nov. 30; awardees will be advised in April 2024. Applications are encouraged from qualifying nonprofit organizations and local schools whose programs are administered and conducted in Los Angeles County, with special consideration given to the greater Pasadena area. For more information and application guidelines, visit pasadenashowcase.org/gifts.

Funds for the Gifts & Grants program are derived from the organization’s annual Benefit, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. The 2023 Showcase House was held in Pasadena this past spring with nearly 25,000 attendees. Planning is underway for the 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design with details coming later this fall.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ AT HIGHLANDS CHURCH

The past, present and future can be seen this holiday season when Carter Thomas presents “A Christmas Carol” at Highlands Church. The production continues through Dec. 17.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-144985.

Highlands Church is located at 4441 La Crescenta Ave.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.