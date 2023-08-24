Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Aug. 25, Marisol Espinoza of SoCalGas will be making a presentation.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

LOTS HAPPENING AT CCLCF

Bingo and Brunch – On Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. enjoy brunch, coffee and tea throughout the bingo event.

Overdose Prevention Workshop – On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Workshop includes: Training on how and when to intervene during a suspected overdose, information on the dangers of opioids and the use of fentanyl testing strips, a CPR face shield and a two-dose kit of Kloxxado, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose until emergency medical care arrives (value $75-$200). (Kloxxado can be administered by anyone aged 12 and up.)

Early bird registration for the 30th annual Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive continues through Sept. 30. The cost is $25 for adults; $15 for children.

Call (818) 790-4353 or email office@cclcf.org for details.

CV LIONS CLUB HAVING COMMUNITY GARDEN WORKDAY

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a community garden workday on Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Anyone who would like more information regarding the Crescenta Valley Lions Club can email Lions91214@gmail.com or call (630) 788-6591.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B044AA9AC22A46-crescenta1

VILLAGE POETS WELCOMES BEVERLY M. COLLINS AND A. JAY ADLER

Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga invites poets and friends of poetry to its monthly reading held in person on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Beverly M. Collins & A. Jay Adler will be presenting.

Collins is the author of the books “Quiet Observations: Diary Thought,” “Whimsy and Rhyme” and “Mud in Magic.” She will accompany her reading with some of her award winning nature photographs. For more information visit https://villagepoets.blogspot.com.

Special guest is renowned photographer Julia Dean, who will be photographing the event.

Adler is professor emeritus of English and former department chair at Los Angeles Southwest College. Writing and publishing in every genre, including poetry, fiction, screenwriting, drama, memoir, nonfiction and literary, film and cultural criticism, Adler’s first collection of poetry, “Waiting for Word,” was published by Finishing Line Press in 2021.

Two segments of open mic will be available and refreshments will be served. Suggested donation of $5 per person helps with the cost of refreshments and donates to the Little Landers Society that manages the Bolton Hall Museum.

12TH ANNUAL SAN MARINO MOTOR CLASSIC

The 12th annual San Marino Motor Classic returns to Lacy Park on Aug. 27. The San Marino Motor Classic is a prestigious Concours d’Elegance including a Concorso Ferrari, where many of the world’s finest classic cars are on display and are judged. Spectators can vote for their favorite to win a special award. Food trucks, vendors and the Automotive Fine Arts Society exhibit will enhance the event. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 on the event day; children under 12 are free.

Purchase a VIP ticket for $175 and indulge in a shaded seating area where a buffet lunch with adult beverages is served and then watch the awards ceremony.

The San Marino Motor Classic is an all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization. For further information, and to purchase tickets, see the website https://sanmarinomotorclassic.com.

THE HEAT: TO HIKE OR NOT TO HIKE

With temperatures rising hiking in the local mountains can become very dangerous – albeit life-threatening. Join the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta for a riveting presentation on “The Heat: To Hike or Not to Hike.” Hike leaders from the Sierra Club, Angeles Chapter, will be joined by Montrose Search & Rescue to prepare us for hiking in these hot conditions in our local mountains and beyond.

Sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club, Angeles Chapter. To RSVP, please email pat@writerpatkramer.com for more information.

L’ERMITAGE FOUNDATION CONCERT SERIES

L’Ermitage Foundation Concert Series will present cellist RusLan Biryukov (of Encino) and harpsichordist Nathan Lewis (of Newport Beach) in concert performing three Italian baroque virtuoso cello sonatas on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd. (at Church Lane/I-405) in Los Angeles.

Admission to the concert is $60 per person. Due to limited seating, advance reservations for the 60-minute concert are required and can be made by calling the L’Ermitage Foundation at (310) 472-3330 or by emailing reneelcherniak@aol.com, or via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ruslan-biryukov-nathan-lewis-lermitage-concert-series-luxe-tickets-682003810757.

PARENT ORIENTATION AND INFORMATION NIGHT – SUZUKI MUSIC

The “Musical Kids, Happy Parents!” parent information and orientation night will be hosted by the Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. (PST) over Zoom.

All adults are invited to attend. To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at http://www.suzukimusicofla.org/contact.html. For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org. The Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

LA CRESCENTA WOMAN’S CLUB SEEKS NEW MEMBERS

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club kicks off its new year on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with a meeting at 10 a.m. followed by luncheon and program about La Crescenta history presented by Mike Lawler. Call Betsy Mortimer for reservations at (818) 249-9403.

The club was founded in 1911 as a non-profit that supports our local community and maintains and rents a clubhouse at 4004 La Crescenta Ave.

The Evening Section starts back on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Its program will be a presentation by a representative from the Campbell Center, whose mission is empowering adults with developmental disabilities.

For further information email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org or call (818) 957-9806 or check out the website www.lacrescentawomansclub.org.

OFFICER ARAZ NAZARIAN TO SPEAK AT AAUW

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. By Sept. 6, make a reservation by emailing Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com.

The cost is $35 payable at the door by cash or check.

The speaker will be Police Services Officer Araz Nazarian. Officer Nazarian began her career with the Glendale Police Dept. as a police cadet in 2014 after graduating with a degree in political science from UCLA. She recently obtained her certification in crime analysis from Sacramento State University. She currently investigates and locates personal and business thieves, their vehicles and social media sites.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

‘HISTORY OF THE VERDUGO FAMILY’

Don Jose Maria Verdugo came to Baja California from Spain as a soldier in the Spanish army in the mid 1700s. In 1784, he petitioned his commanding officer for rights to graze cattle nearby and was awarded a 36,000-acre land grant known as Rancho San Rafael. This property is now Glendale, Burbank and La Crescenta, and Verdugo’s family became a huge part of the early history of the Crescenta Valley and surrounding areas.

The speaker for the program “History of the Verdugo Family” is Donald Urquidez, a direct descendant of the Verdugo family who lives in the area.

This event is on Sept 9 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class in modern square dancing is starting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun!

For info illi313@yahoo.com or www.setsinstep.org.

GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITS SHERIFF FAMILIES

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) is hosting its 23rd annual Bob Hermann Memorial Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Huntington Club in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds are used to help families of law enforcement in need of financial support due to a fatality, near-fatal accident, physical incapacitation and any other tragedy that would demonstrate that assistance would be prudent.

Donation items are also needed to include in the ALADS gift bags or possibly in its opportunity drawing. Over 100 participants are expected to attend this event. This is a non-profit charity, so all donations are tax deductible. Individual tickets are $150 and include green fees, cart fees, dinner and on-course refreshments.

For more information, contact Thomas Ferguson at tferguson@alads.org or cares@alads.org or call (323) 213-4005.

SERIES ON NAVIGATING DEMENTIA

Joyce Mahoney, CTRS, APRS, regional vice president of Memory Care and Programming at Belmont Village Senior Living, will lead and provide insight on an educational series on navigating dementia as a caregiver, care partner or simply a friend. The series will educate on topics such as the basics of dementia, changing family dynamics, communication tips and how to navigate challenging behaviors associated with dementia. New approaches and techniques will be taught to effectively care for a loved one in difficult times.

In the first installment of the series, a discussion on what dementia is and what people need to know about the disease. A Q&A will follow the presentation “Navigating Difficult Behaviors.”

The first virtual installment is on Sunday, Sept. 20 at noon.

RSVP at belmontvillage.com/webinar. For more information or to send questions to the speaker for the Q&A, email comm@belmontvillage.com.

3E EVENT INVITES WOMEN TO AWAKEN THE POWER WITHIN

HealWithin, a mind-body-soul healing and stress management center, invites women in SoCal and around the world to its 9th Annual 3E Event on Sept. 30 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now for a super early bird price of just $197.

Visit The3Eevent.com to register and to reserve hotel room at discounted rate.

Hosted and produced by Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of HealWithin, 3E guest speakers include award-winning actor Maurice Benard, Nancy Matthews, co-founder of WomensProsperityNetwork.com, Allyn Reid, founder of Woomanity, and co-founder, facilitator, producer and community cultivator of Secret Knock and Lawrence Zarian, Red Carpet fashion expert, lifestyle expert, professional stylist and actor.

ADAMS HILL ARTS FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS GO LIVE

The second annual Adams Hill Neighborhood Association Arts Festival will be held Oct. 8 on Park Street in Glendale and will feature local artists, vendors and musicians. In anticipation of the event, the application for musicians and artists has been released.

All Glendale residents are welcome to apply.

Here is the application link: https://forms.gle/N1dWr33tjrgnYXRA8.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.