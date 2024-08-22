CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. This Friday, Aug. 23, Friends of Rockhaven founder and president Joanna Linkchorst will make a presentation.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY BACK WITH REIMAGINED ‘GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH’

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey of “The Greatest Show On Earth” fame returns to SoCal with an all-new show at Crypto.com Arena in DTLA from August 23-25. For specific local show information visit https://www.ringling.com/show/los-angeles-ca-2024-cryptocom-arena/.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

Sets in Steps Square Dance Club offers 13-week classes on modern square dancing. The first two classes are free!

The next 13-week course begins on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Classes are from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and are held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (new location).

For more information, visit www.setsinstep.org or www.facebook/SETSINSTEP or call Ileana at (818) 395-4482 or email illi313@yahoo.com.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; we will teach you! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

WEEKEND OF FUN AT LOL

Our Lady of Lourdes School is having a Family Fun Days carnival on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the school, 7324 Apperson St. in Tujunga.

Free admission; food and games available for purchase.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

Registration is open for fall I (session dates: Aug. 26 – Oct. 19). Youth, teen and adult programming.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Community Center auditorium. There will be passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with signature cocktails and a live band. For tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fundraisingevents/event/75thanniversary/.

The 31st Annual Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive summer sale continues through Aug. 31. Adults and teens are $20, children are $10.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

CAMPFIRE PROGRAM: ‘I WILL SURVIVE’

The August campfire program at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will focus on hiking safety and wilderness survival. This will be an evening of songs, skits, smiles and s’mores.

Come at 6:30 p.m. for a craft or arrive at 7 p.m. for the campfire program.

RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5n6ruudm.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

EISENBERG TO PRESENT AT SIERRA CLUB

Join the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library when David Eisenberg presents his favorite shots from his three-month trip earlier this year in the South Pacific. He traveled through Polynesia, around Australia and along New Zealand’s eastern coast. See a sampling of the 43 ports in these locations!

The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. The community room entrance is at accessible from the rear parking lot off La Crescenta Avenue.

GUIDED AUTOBIOGRAPHY (GAB) WORKSHOPS

Older adults are invited to La Crescenta Library to explore the fabric of their lives in a five-week series focused on writing and sharing stories.

This workshop will meet on Monday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 9. Participants will be taught in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. People are asked to register every individual in their party, including kids. This will be used to save spots in the program. Availability is not guaranteed for any unregistered attendees.

Registration will close by Sept. 4.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY HOSTS OPEN HOUSE

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley will be hosting a Healthcare Provider Open House at its Sierra Madre Community Center (331 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free in-person event will allow those working in the healthcare field to tour the new community center, learn about Cancer Support Community’s free services, and discuss the best ways to support the mental health of both healthcare providers and patients alike.

The event is sponsored by City of Hope and is open to all who wish to learn more about in-person and virtual mental health support for caregivers, patients and their families. The event features live music, appetizers, a hosted bar, networking opportunities, and prizes. Register free at www.cancersupport.link/HPOpenHouse2024 .

KIWANIS OF BURBANK HOLDING FAMILY FUN DAY

Kiwanis Club of Burbank is having a golf ball drop and family fun day on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burbank High School, 902 N. 3rd St. in Burbank. The free event includes music, crafts, food booth, games and classic cars from the Road Kings!

Golf balls can be adopted for $5 each and the Burbank Fire Dept. will drop them from a helicopter. The owner of the one that lands closest to the pin wins $5000.

EARLY CALIFORNIA CUISINE AT BOLTON HALL

The community is invited to Bolton Hall Museum for its September 2nd Saturday program to find out what early Californians ate and how they prepared food. None of the cooking methods or popular dishes of the early natives or Spaniards of the Mission period are common today. What foods did they enjoy and why did their cuisine die out so quickly after annexation to the USA?

Richard Foss, journalist, author and culinary historian, is the speaker for this program where attendees will learn some surprising things about early California foods.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. The presentation is on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to sign up, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

WOMEN’S ATHLETIC CLUB OF GLENDALE HOSTING BINGO

The Women’s Athletic Club of Glendale is having a bingo night on Saturday night, Sept. 21 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m. Each winning bingo pays $100 in cash! Final blackout game is $250.

Sponsors and players are needed! Contact Mary Ann Kroening at (818) 681-2744 for sponsorship information.

Tickets are $25 each; contact JoAnne Brown at (818) 522-3956 for ticket information.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST HOSTED BY CVTC

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is having a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains – Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont Avenue).

PICKLEBALL FUN AT COUNTRY CLUB

A day of pickleball, camaraderie and community spirit takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. The country club is hosting the First Annual Posh Pickleball Tournament, a fundraiser for Adventist Health Glendale. An anticipated 250 players, participants and spectators are expected to take part in matches and activities including food and beverages throughout the day, introduction to pickleball clinics by iPickle, a VIP & Relaxation lounge, physician tips and a Wellness Village.

Purchase tickets at adventisthealthglendale.org/pickleball by Oct. 18.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.