Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. This Friday, Aug. 9 the public is invited to hear the story of Bishop Albert Bahhuth “How a Subway Sandwich Franchise Owner became a Bishop.”

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY BACK WITH REIMAGINED ‘GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH’

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey of “The Greatest Show On Earth” fame returns to SoCal with an all-new show debuting at Toyota Arena in Ontario from August 9-11, then playing at Honda Center in Anaheim from August 16-18 followed by Crypto.com Arena in DTLA from August 23-25. For specific local show information visit: https://www.ringling.com/show/ontario-ca-2024-toyota-arena/, https://www.ringling.com/show/anaheim-ca-2024-honda-center/, https://www.ringling.com/show/los-angeles-ca-2024-cryptocom-arena/.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER VIEWING PARTY On Friday, Aug. 9 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. look to the sky at Deukmejian Wilderness Park in search of passing meteors. Please bring blankets, chairs and dress in layers.

Astronomy-themed snacks will be served.

To RSVP and for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/393r9w6r.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

GLENDALE OUTDOORS! (GO!) COMMUNITY PROGRAM

On Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon* at Deukmejian Wilderness Park spend some quality family time enjoying the great outdoors! The public is invited to an interpretive hike in Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a nature craft, nature themed games, and a tour of the Stone Barn Nature Center. Water, snacks and bus transportation from Pacific Community Center, leaving at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 12:30 p.m., will be provided. Funding for the bus is provided by Metro, a partner in the community.

*Program time begins at 9 a.m. at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. Those who choose to meet at the park are asked to arrive by 8:45 a.m. The program ends at noon and bus riders will return to Pacific Community Center by 12:30 p.m.

Important information:

Please wear sturdy shoes, long pants, and a hat or cap.

Adult supervision is required! One adult for every three children 17 and under is required.

To RSVP and for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/53brvz7s.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

RIVERWALK WORKDAY

On Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. volunteers will be removing invasive plants from the landscaped areas along the LA River. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and water. Tools, gloves, drinks and snacks will be provided.

Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled. RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/24h8bnp7.

In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, 300 Paula Ave., Glendale

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting Youth + Teens Summer Camps. During week 10 (Aug. 12-16) Professor Egghead: Amusement Park Engineering Camp for ages 5 – 10 is offered. Join the Egghead Amusement Park engineering team! Every day at camp, Eggheads will try to pass a new LEGO engineering challenge by designing, building and testing crazy rides and attractions. Using a wide variety of LEGO™ bricks and specialty pieces, huge spinning merry-go-rounds, mega Ferris wheels, water slides, drop towers, and everything in between will be built as giant amusement parks are designed! Then, the creations will be tested like a real theme park engineering team by spinning, sliding and breaking down the builds.

Registration is open for fall I (session dates: Aug. 26 – Oct. 19). Youth, teen and adult programming.

CCLCF is having an open house from Aug. 19-23 that includes a week of program demonstrations. Live showcases range from cooking classes to dance classes giving guests the chance to engage and enrich teir life in the community. No registration required!

For a full list of activities, visit cclcf.org.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

BOLTON HALL MUSEUM RUMMAGE SALE

Bolton Hall Museum is having a rummage and collectibles sale Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can donate unneeded household items, books, clothing and more by dropping them off at Bolton Hall Museum any afternoon from Aug. 3 – 8 from 1-4 p.m. Items for sale can include kitchenware, barware, linens, gently used clothing and much more.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of the Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. (at Valmont) in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; we will teach you! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

BINGO PLANNED

The annual community bingo event hosted by American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 is on Friday, Aug. 16 at Healy Hall, Holy Redeemer Church, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose (one block north of Montrose Avenue, entrance at Briggs & Mayfield avenues). Doors open and food available at 4:30 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person with 40 chances to win; each game is worth a minimum of $100. Proceeds benefit veterans in the community.

Tickets are available from the office of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

WILDERNESS WORKDAY

A wilderness workday at Deukmejian Wilderness Park is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will help water the bigcone Douglas firs and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive species from the park. Please wear sturdy shoes, protective clothing, and bring water. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2dhrhyw7.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood on Aug. 18. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

PARENT INFORMATION AND ORIENTATION NIGHT

The “Musical Kids, Happy Parents!” Suzuki Music information night will be hosted over Zoom by the Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) on Monday, Aug. 19 from 8 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. All adults are invited to attend. To register, go to https://www.suzukimusicofla.org/upcoming-events. For more information, visit www.suzukimusicofla.org/video.html. The Suzuki Music education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

The Suzuki Method is renowned for helping children develop musically, especially from a young age, and SMPLA offers music education in violin and guitar. Early musical education significantly enhances a child’s brain development, motor coordination and speech, and also increases a child’s level of discipline, awareness, and character. Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method of music education is invaluable for children of all ages.

For more information, contact Robin Johnson at info@SuzukiMusicofLA.org.

CAMPFIRE PROGRAM: ‘I WILL SURVIVE’

The August campfire program at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will focus on hiking safety and wilderness survival. This will be an evening of songs, skits, smiles and s’mores.

Come at 6:30 p.m. for a craft or arrive at 7 p.m. for the campfire program.

RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5n6ruudm.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

Sets in Steps Square Dance Club offers 13-week classes on modern square dancing. The first two classes are free!

The next 13-week course begins on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Classes are from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and are held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (new location).

For more information, visit www.setsinstep.org or www.facebook/SETSINSTEP or call Ileana at (818) 395-4482 or email illi313@yahoo.com.

GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to sign up, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

WOMEN’S ATHLETIC CLUB OF GLENDALE HOSTING BINGO

The Women’s Athletic Club of Glendale is having a bingo night on Saturday night, Sept. 21 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m. Each winning bingo pays $100 in cash! Final blackout game is $250.

Sponsors and players are needed! Contact Mary Ann Kroening at (818) 681-2744 for sponsorship information.

Tickets are $25 each; contact JoAnne Brown at (818) 522-3956 for ticket information.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST HOSTED BY CVTC

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is having a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains – Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont Avenue).

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.