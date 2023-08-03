Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Aug. 4, a craft talk will be given by Kiwanian Sheldon Eskin.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

ALG HOLDS CHRISTMAS IN AUGUST

Santa’s smartest elves will be shopping the bargains on Aug. 3-5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Assistance League Glendale’s Annual Christmas Sale.

Savvy shoppers will be able to select from a collection of ornaments, holiday accessories, dinnerware, books, crystal, jewelry, silverware, toys, linens, craft supplies, fabric, lights, dolls, holiday clothing, trees, baskets and pictures.

The Annual Christmas Sale will be held at Assistance League Glendale, 314-A E. Harvard St. in Glendale.

Assistance League Glendale is a non-profit philanthropic organization consisting mainly of volunteers. Proceeds from sales go to benefiting local school children, providing college scholarships to high school seniors, a literary program and donations to local elementary school libraries. Monthly luncheons are held for senior citizens in the area.

For more information, contact President Rayma Halloran at (818) 247-4296; visit www.alglendale.org.

‘SOUND OF MUSIC’ AT HIGHLANDS CHURCH

Highlands Church, 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta, hosts a production of “The Sound of Music” Aug. 4-Aug. 12. For ticket information visit www.highlandsla.com.

GLENDALE ARTS HOSTS SUMMER SOIREE

The public is invited to celebrate Glendale Arts’ 15th anniversary and new home at ace/121 Gallery at GA’s Summer Soiree on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Along with getting a first look at the gallery, guests can stop by anytime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to celebrate with complimentary drinks, bites and entertainment; meet the 2023-24 Glendale Arts board of directors and staff; kick off the upcoming 2023 Glendale International Film Festival; and sign up for GA’s new membership program SCENE.

The first 50 attendees to sign up for membership will get a SCENE T-shirt and swag bag. SCENE is GA’s low-cost membership program established to create community between artists and audiences. Members receive discounted pricing, pre-sale access and more from Glendale Arts and SCENE Partners, including Antaeus Theatre, Laemmle Theatres and the Museum of Neon Art.

A donation of $15 to attend is suggested. RSVPs are requested, but not required on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/GASummerSoiree23.

CHAMBER MIXER HOSTED BY LIONS CLUB

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is hosting a barbecue mixer for the CV Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the courtyard of St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

The cost to attend the mixer is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Anyone who would like more information regarding the Crescenta Valley Lions Club can email Lions91214@gmail.com or call (630) 788-6591.

FRANK SINATRA TRIBUTE FUNDRAISER

On Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., entertainer Vaughn Suponatime will be performing a Frank Sinatra Tribute, a fundraiser to support The Museum of the SFV programming. Show begins at 6 p.m.; more dancing and singing after the performance from DJ Eric Stuart.

Suponatime has performed on “The Tonight Show” and throughout Las Vegas, Merv Griffin’s Coconut Club, The Hollywood Palladium, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs and the compound in Rancho Mirage.

Event tickets are $15/person and RSVP is required. Refreshments such as beer and wine samples, water and a paid coffee bar will be available. There will be Frank Sinatra and Rat Pack items raffled off as well as prizes for upcoming Museum and Public Art Initiative (PAI) events. To order tickets, please visit the website at www.TheMuseumSFV.org and click on link for event. RSVPs and payment can also be made over the phone or pay via PayPal or Eventbrite. Email any questions to TheMuseumSFV@gmail.com.

The Museum is located on the grounds of the historic Rancho Cordillera del Norte in Northridge at 18904 Nordhoff Street, on the SW corner of Nordhoff Street and Wilbur Avenue.

Free parking will be inside The Rancho grounds at 9015 Wilbur Ave., Northridge.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

CREATE A GARDEN WIND CHIME

On Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. community adults are invited to the La Crescenta Library to create a garden wind chime for their home. They will learn simple beading techniques while designing and painting on terra cotta to create an elegantly charming project. All supplies will be provided.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To register, see library staff or visit https://lacountylibrary.org/la-crescenta-library.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothills Blvd.

PARENT ORIENTATION AND INFORMATION NIGHT – SUZUKI MUSIC

The “Musical Kids, Happy Parents!” parent information and orientation night will be hosted by the Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. (PST) over Zoom.

All adults are invited to attend. To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at http://www.suzukimusicofla.org/contact.html. For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org. The Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.