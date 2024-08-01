Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. This Friday, Aug. 2, is a Key Club Take Over when Key Club members from Hoover, Glendale and Eagle Rock take over the Kiwanis meeting!

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

TOUCHSTONES EXHIBIT CURATOR’S TOUR

On Saturday, Aug. 3, exhibit curator Marsha Perloff will be at Bolton Hall Museum at 2 p.m. offering “Touchstones: Our Rocky Beginnings.” Learn how and when the local community’s Arroyo Stone homes were built and what is being done to help preserve those that remain.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of the Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. (at Valmont) in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting Youth + Teens Summer Camps. During week nine (Aug. 5-9) there are Flag Football Sportz Blitz for ages 7-12, Professor Egghead: Detective Camp for ages 5 – 10, and Dungeons and Dragons for ages 8-17.

There are two more weeks of summer camp available for registration! Registration is open for fall I (session dates: Aug. 26 – Oct. 19). Youth, teen and adult programming.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. CCLCF.org

DINE-IN BENEFITS LCFOG

A dine-in at New Moon benefits La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild. The dine-in is on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mention LCFOG when ordering and a portion of the total bill will be donated to the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children at no cost to customers.

New Moon is located at 2138 Verdugo Blvd. in Montrose.

BOLTON HALL MUSEUM RUMMAGE SALE

Bolton Hall Museum is having a rummage and collectibles sale Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can donate unneeded household items, books, clothing and more by dropping them off at Bolton Hall Museum any afternoon from Aug. 3 – 8 from 1-4 p.m. Items for sale can include kitchenware, barware, linens, gently used clothing and much more.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of the Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. (at Valmont) in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; we will teach you! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

CLASSIC FILM SERIES AT DOCTORS HOUSE

The Glendale Historical Society is partnering with the Alex Film Society for its 2024 Classic Film series at the Doctors House in Brand Park. Film fans: bring your chairs, blankets and picnic dinners and enjoy this free outdoor screening in the park this summer.

On Aug. 3: “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963).

Glendale’s Community Services and Parks will again provide its 17×10-foot LED projection screen.

Gates open 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m.

The Doctors House is located in Brand Park, 1601 Mountain St. in Glendale.

BINGO PLANNED

The annual community bingo event hosted by American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 is on Friday, Aug. 16 at Healy Hall, Holy Redeemer Church, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose (one block north of Montrose Avenue, entrance at Briggs & Mayfield avenues). Doors open and food available at 4:30 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person with 40 chances to win; each game is worth a minimum of $100. Proceeds benefit veterans in the community.

Tickets are available from the office of CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood on Aug. 18. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

PARENT INFORMATION AND ORIENTATION NIGHT

The “Musical Kids, Happy Parents!” Suzuki Music information night will be hosted over Zoom by the Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) on Monday, Aug. 19 from 8 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. All adults are invited to attend. To register, go to https://www.suzukimusicofla.org/upcoming-events. For more information, visit www.suzukimusicofla.org/video.html. The Suzuki Music education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

The Suzuki Method is renowned for helping children develop musically, especially from a young age, and SMPLA offers music education in violin and guitar. Early musical education significantly enhances a child’s brain development, motor coordination and speech, and also increases a child’s level of discipline, awareness, and character. Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method of music education is invaluable for children of all ages.

For more information, contact Robin Johnson at info@SuzukiMusicofLA.org.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

Sets in Steps Square Dance Club offers 13-week classes on square dancing. The first two classes are free!

The next 13-week course begins on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Classes are from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and are held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (new location).

For more information, visit www.setsinstep.org or www.facebook/SETSINSTEP or call Ileana at (818) 395-4482 or email illi313@yahoo.com.

GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to sign up, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.