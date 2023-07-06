Kids, Seniors Take Part in Drum Circle

On June 13, The Center for Children invited senior members of La Crescenta Presbyterian Church to join a drum circle activity that the CFC summer day camp hosted at the campus. About 25 kindergarten students and 25 seniors, ranging in age from 4 years to 94 years, spent over an hour playing on drums and exploring the different sounds they could make. They had a great time making beautiful rhythms together!

The drums were provided by the non-profit The Wahlbangers Drum Circle Organization. Their mission is to build bridges to acceptance, inclusion and wellness through the therapeutic benefits of group drumming. The Center for Children offers a summer day camp experience for children from Kindergarten to entering eighth grade. They provide both on campus and off campus experiences. 

