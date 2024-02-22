Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Feb. 23, Kyle Duncan and his team from JRAY will be making a presentation.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

CVHS HOSTS MUSICAL ‘MATILDA’

The Performing Arts Dept. at Crescenta Valley High School presents “Matilda,” based on the Roald Dahl novel. The musical celebrates the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With the help of her teacher, her friends and a little bit of imagination, Matilda proves that even if you’re little, you can do big things. The 2013 Broadway production of “Matilda” received four Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.

There will be five performances: On Feb. 23 & 24 at 7 p.m.; on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and March 1 & 2 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit the ticketing site:

https://gofan.co/app/school/CA18788.

FRIEND AND FUND RAISER HOSTED BY USC-VHH WOMEN’S COUNCIL

The USC-VHH is hosting a “Grease” sing along on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms.

The Women’s Council has been dedicated to supporting the hospital for over 50 years and has donated well over $3 million for much-needed services, the nursery and OB renovation, NICU and the Cath Lab.

All funds will be dedicated to the USC-VHH for nursing education to increase the quality of care for those living in the foothill area.

The cost is $50 general admission, $25 for teens. Food and beverages provided. Sponsorships available. Prizes given for best costumes! RSVP by Feb. 15 to Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

LIBRARY HOSTS SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

The Dept. of Economic Opportunity will provide adult entrepreneurs with helpful information on the start-up process in Los Angeles County, including the steps to open a business, commonly required permits, licenses, and other free resources. This session will be held at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This is a free event.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, on Feb. 25, March 24, April 28 and May 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

GUIDED AUTOBIOGRAPHY (GAB) FOR OLDER ADULTS

Community members are invited to explore the fabric of their life in a six-week free series focused on writing and sharing their stories.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults will meet at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., on Tuesday afternoons from Feb. 27 through April 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will participate in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.

Registration will close by March 5.

CRESCENTA VALLEY GROUP OF THE SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS ‘WALK WITH THE ANIMALS’

“Walk With the Animals,” an in-person program rescheduled from Feb. 6, will feature local tracking expert Jim Lowery. The program will be at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

The presentation will be an intimate conversation about techniques for tracking animals and what might happen at the “point of contact” with the trail where tracks express behavior, biology, mood and personality.

Lowery is a leading tracking instructor and author in the U.S., having taught tracking skills to thousands of students through his school, Earth Skills, since 1987. He has trained field biologists, naturalists and rangers and has led many specialized workshops in tracking technique as well as on tracking specific mammals including black bear, mountain lion, bighorn sheep, badger, antelope and kit fox.

All are welcome.

LA STREET NAMES

Researcher Mark Tapio Kines has been investigating the origins of street names in LA County since 2020 and more than 1,700 streets are included in his work.

Visit Bolton Hall Museum’s 2nd Saturday program on March 9 at 1 p.m. when Kines will share the history and lore behind some of the major streets in San Fernando Valley and Sunland-Tujunga-Shadow Hills.

This program is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

COMMUNITY CENTER PRESCHOOL HOSTS WESTERN ROUND UP

On Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge will be closing its parking lot to host the 30th annual Western Round Up.

The Western Round-Up is the highlight of the year for many local families, as well as an important fundraiser for the school. Over 500 attendees are expected and the CCLCF goal is to raise $30,000 for the school’s 30th anniversary.

Donations of items/services worth $75 or more are requested for the silent auction. Some examples include: vacation home rental, sporting event tickets, theme park tickets, restaurant/ workout studio/ massage/hair salon and/or round of golf.

Donations are due by Feb. 25. Those with questions can contact Julia Hannah and Nicole Pierce at lcfccpsilentauction@gmail.com.

CCLCF is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Canyon in La Cañada Flintridge.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center is midway through its winter programming and offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is a monthly event held at the Center; this March will be game show themed. Seniors are invited to come down on Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. for mocktails and casseroles.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.

YOUniqueness FESTIVAL 2024 – BRINGING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER

YOUniqueness Festival 2024 – Bringing the Community Together will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second floor gymnasium of Glendale YMCA located at 140 N. Louise St. in Glendale.

The festival is a collaborative project by the City of Glendale, YMCA of Glendale and The Foothills, different ethnic groups (Armenian, Filipino, Italian, Korean, Latino, School District, Community College and more). It is free to attend and open to all.

There will be food samplings, songs and dance performances, artists, exhibits, arts/crafts, books, jazz band and many more. This is the second year of this community supported project.

It will take place, rain or shine.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PASADENA SHOWCASE HOUSE OF DESIGN

Home and garden tours for the 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will take place April 21-May 19.

This year’s estate, Potter Daniels Manor, is an exceptional piece of Pasadena history.

Tickets start at $50 per person and guests can select their preferred day and time to tour the home and gardens. Tickets can be purchased online at pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.

Additional events at the property include The Shops at Showcase, which features a collection of boutique and artisan merchants; a selection of eateries from full-service to grab-and-go items; beer, wine and cocktails are also available for purchase on the premises; select days will showcase local musicians, docent-led garden tours, signature brunches and more.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.