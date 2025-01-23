CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. This week’s speaker on Jan. 24 are representatives from the Ukraine National Guard. The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday (note new day) from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Note that due to the wildfires dances are postponed until February.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART

On Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m., Benita Bike’s DanceArt will perform at Discovery Cube Los Angeles, a STEM-based children’s museum. This performance is one of a number of dance-related events that are part of Discovery Cube’s Science of Dance Weekend. Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd. in Los Angeles (Sylmar). Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present excerpts from various dances interspersed with information about dance, Q&A and a special “try-out-the-moves” session with DanceArt’s professional dancers. Museum visitors will learn how dances are made, how dancers prepare for performance, and why dancers dance!

A limited number of free tickets to this performance and the museum are available to those who pre-register by emailing benita@danceart.org with their name and the number of guests in their party. General admission tickets can also be purchased at www.discoverycube.org/los-angeles/. Admission to the dance performance will be also be included with general admission or a valid membership. This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept. and Los Angeles County Dept. of Arts and Culture/American Rescue Plan.

LCWC HOSTS BINGO

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is having a bingo game on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the clubhouse. Check-in is at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person, which includes bingo sheets for 10 games (four cards per game). Enjoy an evening away from the current stresses and play bingo with friends and neighbors!

Sponsors are wanted.

Tickets are now on sale; visit https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/ for more information.

Proceeds will benefit LCWC philanthropies and fire relief efforts.

The LCWC clubhouse is located at 4004 La Crescenta Ave.

ANNUAL JAZZ GUEST ARTIST CONCERT AT CALTECH

The Caltech Jazz Band, under the direction of Barb Catlin, presents the annual Jazz Guest Artist Concert featuring the music of Patrick Williams with performers Peter Erskine, Chuck Berghofer, Wayne Bergeron, Kirsten Edkins and Mike Dana on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. in Beckman Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for students, seniors and faculty; $15 for general admission, and can be purchased by calling the Caltech ticket office at (626) 395-4652. Parking is free.

FRITZ COLEMAN’S SHOW EXTENDS AT THE EL PORTAL

“Unassisted Residency,” the live comedy performance by TV personality Fritz Coleman that features special guests, has been extended at the El Portal Theatre in the Monroe Forum, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Shows are on Sundays at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 27, 2025. Further 2025 dates to be announced.

Admission is $40 for general admission; $50 for cocktail table seating.

Online ticketing is available at https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html.

PARROTS IN THE CRESCENTA VALLEY

Look to the skies any afternoon in our Crescenta Valley hillside communities and most likely flocks of brightly colored, squawking birds will be seen overhead. These parrots are not “native” birds but they have been part of the lives of locals for the past 20 years. Where did they come from? Where are they going? How have they changed genetically to adapt to their new urban habitat?

All are invited to Bolton Hall Museum at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 to get the answers from the guest speaker for this 2nd Saturday program, Brenda Ramirez. Ramirez is a researcher working on LA’s Free Flying Parrot Project at Occidental College’s Moore Laboratory of Zoology.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, by calling (818) 352-3420 or visiting BoltonHall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org .

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; you will be taught! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

BACK TO SCHOOL EXHIBITION AT BOLTON HALL MUSEUM

Bolton Hall Museum is celebrating the history of Sunland-Tujunga’s public schools. Its new exhibit, Back to School with Bolton Hall, traces the history of local education from its humble beginnings as a one-room schoolhouse to the vibrant community of schools that exist today. Spotlighting each of the area’s public schools, the exhibit features vintage yearbooks, textbooks, photographs and more.

Bolton Hall Museum is open for visits on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. This exhibit runs through spring 2025.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visit BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.